"You love throwing random numbers up" - Trainwreckstv and Fousey respond to netizens speculating latter's multi-million-dollar move to Kick

Veteran YouTuber and now a full-time streamer Yosef "Fousey" has secured what seems to be a lucrative multi-million dollar deal with Kick, the streaming platform backed and co-owned by Trainwreckstv and Stake.com. The two streamers have also taken to their socials to react to Twitter users speculating on the potential sum of money that Yosef has been offered.

Ryan (@Scubaryan_), a Twitter creator, shared a tweet speculating that Yosef might have inked a substantial $15 million contract with Kick.

This caught the interest of Trainwreckstv, who remarked:

"You love throwing random numbers up"

Fousey hints at a whopping $23 million deal

Fousey announced his move to Kick just yesterday (August 8), following his ban from Twitch due to recent controversial incidents, which involved him kissing a drunk stranger at an airport and then facing allegations of having intimate relations with her.

However, Fousey contends that his suspension from Twitch was actually due to his use of offensive language or slurs during his livestream:

Nevertheless, Fousey's recent transition to Kick has sparked extensive conversations across the online community. He now shares the platform with Adin Ross and Felix "xQc." As of the time of writing, he has not yet commenced streaming on his freshly established Kick account.

Although numerous speculations have emerged regarding the streamer securing a $15 million agreement, Kick has refrained from confirming the exact figure. Nonetheless, Yousef did share a recent update suggesting that the actual amount might potentially be even higher. He wrote:

"Right? Musta been auto correct. Shoulda fasho said 23 mill."

Even though a contract worth $23 million was hinted at, it's worth noting that Yosef is known for his playful nature, and this update could as well be just a joke.

What did the fans say?

Yousef was in the midst of a subathon during his Twitch ban. His swift move to Kick, only a day after being suspended, naturally raised a lot of eyebrows. Seeing speculations about a multi-million dollar deal, fans said these:

Irrespective of whether Yousef truly sealed a $15-23 million deal, Kick has demonstrated a willingness to engage in big-money moves. As a prime example, Twitch streamer xQc joined the platform through a staggering $100 million deal spanning two years.