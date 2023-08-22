"I'll throw you through the f**king glass" - Kick streamers Fousey and N3on get into a physical and verbal altercation live on stream

During a recent stream on Adin Ross' channel, Kick streamers Yousef "Fousey" and Rangesh "N3on" found themselves in another intense altercation. This took place in a Miami shoe store, where Fousey dropped the "F-bomb" on N3on, and then took a step back and sat in a corner to keep his composure.

However, N3on seized the opportunity to taunt Fousey by approaching him and asking him to face the wall, punctuating it with a provocative comment:

"Now sit there like a good b*tch."

Given Fousey's seniority, he swiftly rose from his seat and pursued N3on, resulting in the group leaving the store. This escalated into a minor physical confrontation between the two, during which Fousey said:

"I'll throw you through the f**king glass"

"Get on your hands and knees" - Kick streamer Fousey threatens N3on following altercation

The situation unfolded after the group had exited the store when Fousey insisted that N3on kneel down and later punched him.

Adin was present to help defuse the tension between the two parties. However, Fousey remained visibly agitated:

"Get on your hands and knees. Say sorry then...he just called me a dumb f**k."

N3on, who was visibly hurt and seemingly out of breath, responded:

"You're 35, get a grip of your life...I'm not messing, I'm gonna punch you."

Fousey eventually chose to disengage from further escalating the situation. Adin then approached N3on and said:

"Listen, bro, you can't say (that). I didn't tell you to say 'Good b*tch.' I just said, 'Turn around.' I didn't say, 'Tell him good b*tch.' Bro, you're telling a grown man."

Fousey, however, did return to the scene and interjected:

"He's lucky it's just a pu**y like me tapping in the chest. One day, he's gonna talk to the wrong one like that, and he's gonna get f**ked up."

Here's what the fans said

The clip of the incident was shared on one of Adin Ross' channels on YouTube. Here are some of the top comments:

This wasn't the only instance involving Fousey in the headlines this week. On August 21, the Kick streamer, along with fellow streamer Nico "Sneako," was swatted during a live stream.