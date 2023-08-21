"Is anybody in here at gunpoint?" - Police confront Fousey and Sneako as they get swatted live on stream

Twitch and Kick streamer Yousef "Fousey" and Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" have once again gone viral as a result of a swatting incident while livestreaming on Kick. For those unfamiliar with the term, "swatting" involves the act of summoning the police to a streamer's location based on fabricated reports of imminent danger, often instigated by viewers.

At the time of the incident, both streamers happened to be in Miami. The officers sought to ascertain whether there was any threat to their safety. One of the officers was heard asking:

"Is anybody in here at gunpoint?"

Fousey reveals past experiences with swatting

Livestreamers facing swatting is a recurring issue. In fact, this was the second occurrence in the past seven days where Sneako experienced swatting. The streamer saw police arrive at his and Adin Ross's location during a recent stream on Kick.

A similar incident took place yesterday (August 20) when he and Fousey were targeted by swatting at Sneako's residence in Miami. Upon realizing the situation, the former said:

"Hi guys, I'm a livestreamer. I have 25K viewers watching right now, everywhere I go, I had to leave Arizona because of it, everywhere I go, 13-years-old called police departments and said, 'There's a guy holding a girl hostage in his room.' You guys are more than welcome to walk in, take a look round, everything."

After reassuring that everything was in order, he added:

"My team told me that they did contact the police department and tell them because in Arizona everywhere I went, they called in a bomb threat to a restaurant. The waitress started crying and I had to leave...I'm so sorry for wasting your time."

Fortunately, the situation did not escalate, and the officers left the location soon after.

What did the community say?

The clip was shared by one of Sneako's verified fan pages on Twitter (@Sneak0o). Here are some of the notable reactions under the tweet:

Fousey has been making headlines recently. He was recently involved in a controversy for kissing and reportedly engaging in a s*xual encounter (off camera) with a visibly intoxicated woman at an airport.

On another occasion, he faced a Twitch ban for driving recklessly while playing loud music in his car. He has since been unbanned on the platform.