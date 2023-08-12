Fousey's 5 most controversial moments from his Twitch subathon

Yousef Saleh Erakat, popularly known as FouseyTube, is a famous YouTuber and internet personality widely recognized for his vlogs, skits, and prank videos. A long-time veteran of the YouTubing world, Erakat's duodecennial career has seen him grow a massive following on YouTube and other social media platforms thanks to his charisma. Despite his early success as a YouTuber, Erakat's time as a content creator has been marked by moments of contentious behavior that stirred controversy within his fan base and the broader online community.

In a bid to grow his sphere of influence beyond YouTube, Fousey has been passionately streaming on Twitch, where he currently has over 285K followers. Eager to expand his reach on Amazon's coveted streaming platform, Erakat had been engaged in an ongoing subathon until August 11, 2023, when he was banned for the second time within a week.

Using the n-word on stream and four other controversial moments from Fousey's Twitch subathon

Despite his best efforts to continuously livestream 24/7 since July 1, Fousey's journey has been marred with a number of notable incidents that have resulted in him either getting banned from the purple platform or facing severe public backlash on social media.

1) Using the 'F' slur

The YouTuber-turned-streamer was banned for the second time on August 7, 2023, for unknown reasons, just weeks after he was banned for three days from Twitch. After a lot of speculation from viewers and fans regarding the reason for the ban, Erakat confirmed the following day that he had been banned for using a derogatory term, the 'F' slur, and not for what many thought was related to a contentious stream involving a woman.

2) Taking advantage of a drunk woman

Arguably Fousey's worst moment from the entire 24/7 subathon is also the reason why many believed the 33-year-old was banned by Amazon's coveted streaming platform. The controversy erupted after Erakat livestreamed his interactions with an intoxicated woman who stated she was a victim of human trafficking. During the August 6 livestream filmed in an airport, the two engaged in a brief moment of physical contact, which was followed by a sudden disappearance from the camera's view.

Upon returning, Fousey enthusiastically mentioned that they had become members of the "mile high club," but he later clarified it was a prank. This incident stirred mixed reactions within the online community, following which Erakat announced his decision to take a break from his subathon.

3) Car accident on stream

During the 34th day of his subathon, Erakat livestreamed an unexpected incident while he was driving. The incident in question featured a white Toyota Camry that had run a red light colliding with Fousey's vehicle. This prompted an irate Erakat to chase down the culprit and unwittingly broadcast the confrontation to all his viewers.

At a subsequent red light, the driver of the Toyota Camry pulled over, leading to a tense confrontation between them after the 33-year-old YouTuber demanded financial compensation. After their interaction, one of Erakat's friends raised the possibility that the other individual appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or another intoxicating substance.

4) Scuffles with a drunk passerby and armed man

During Fousey's August 1 livestream, the Arab-American was attacked by a drunk woman while walking down the street. The minute-long clip features Erakat running past a group of strangers before one of them unsuspectingly walks up to slap the YouTuber on his face. An enraged Erakat confronts the woman calling her a "drunk f**k" and asking her to "never put her hands on him ever again."

The confrontation eventually boiled to a point where the group of girls threatened to break Fousey's camera, which was followed by the drunk woman charging toward Erakat and then attempting to flash her breasts at the camera. In another unrelated incident that has since been deleted, Erakat was apparently confronted by an armed man at the Party City store as well.

5) Using the n-word on stream

The most viral controversy from Fousey's subathon featured him "accidentally" dropping the n-word during his August 1 livestream. The incident occurred when Erakat unintentionally used the racial slur in front of his live audience while singing along to J. Cole's song Love Yourz.

Promptly realizing what he had just done, Fousey immediately apologized and emphasized that he had no intention of using such language and explained that he was merely singing along to a hip-hop song.

In an effort to address the issue, he also posted a tweet discussing the derogatory nature of the racial slur often aimed at African-American individuals, urging the public not to misinterpret the context of the incident.