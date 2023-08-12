"Jake Paul paid and saved my life" - YouTuber Fousey reveals how 'The Problem Child' saved him from taking his own life

For all his social media antics, it looks like Jake Paul is a solid human being at the end of the day. There are few deeds greater than saving the life of a fellow human being, and it seems 'The Problem Child' has had that honor.

During a recent interview with Bradley Martyn, YouTube superstar Yousef Saleh Erakat aka Fousey revealed how Paul came to his rescue when he was going through a rough patch in his life.

Per Fousey, he was having suicidal thoughts after losing a boxing match against fellow YouTuber Deji, and it was Paul who helped him get the necessary psychiatric help to save him from that dark place.

During the interview, Saleh Erakat said:

"[I get a call from Jake Paul, and I said I'm] not doing good Jake. The Deji fight really f****d me up. A week later, I call him, and I go, Jake, I'm about to off myself, I'm done. And I was. And he goes, I know the best therapist in LA...she works at this hospital you have to talk to her."

He added:

"I tell her I need to go to a mental health hospital, I can't afford it. On her own she relays it to Jake... she calls me back and goes Jake is going to pay for your hospitalization... Jake Paul paid and saved my life when nobody was in my life."

Catch Fousey's comments below:

Jake Paul believes boxing is therapeutic for him

Since lacing his gloves up as a boxer in 2020, YouTube sensation Jake Paul has amassed an enviable record of 7-1 with wins against many combat sports legends, including UFC legends Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz.

According to 'The Problem Child', the pugilistic arts help him keep his mental health in check. During a 2021 interview on JOE, Paul explained:

"It is 100%. It gives me an outlet for all those feelings and that emotion and thoughts and constant judgment of myself and self-critique and overthinking just everything. It allows me to be at peace with myself. In a weird way, it's very therapeutic."

Catch Paul's comments below (7:30):

Although his next fight is yet to be announced, per a report by Tapology, Paul is rumored to face fellow YouTuber KSI later this December.