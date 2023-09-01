"Stop dragging agendas and s**t" - Adin Ross claims Streamy Awards 2023 was "biased," shares controversial opinion about the event

During a livestream on September 1, 2023, Kick streamer Adin Ross shared his thoughts on the recently held Streamy Awards 2023. While browsing his official Discord server, Ross came across a post where fans expressed disappointment that he had not been nominated for any titles. Sharing his thoughts on the situation, the Florida native said:

"You know, it's all good, man. You know, at the end of the day, bro... you know, it is crazy, right? Even in 2021, I wasn't even f**king nominated. You know, it is what it is."

Adin Ross then claimed to have observed "biases" at the award ceremony and shared some contentious opinions. He remarked:

"I just saw a lot of biasism (biases). But I'm glad Kai and Speed won an award. Like, for example - they had this, for Streamer of the Year, they had this girl that I didn't even know who it was. Also, chat, you could tell the agenda they were spreading. I'm not even trying to be that guy. But bro, there were five transgenders every five minutes I would see at that event."

The 22-year-old personality added:

"Like, I'm going to be honest, bro. Obviously, the LGBTQ+ community is not really happy with us, chat and s**t. But I'm going to be honest they were really pushing s**t there. Like, you could look at the crowd and their reaction to that s**t and they wouldn't even be weirded out. I'm cool with anyone being what they want to do. Like, you've got to stop dragging agendas and s**t, bro. It's so obvious at this point."

"I don't give a f**k" - Adin Ross believes "agendas" were being pushed at the Streamy Awards 2023

Adin Ross continued the conversation, claiming that he was not afraid to share contentious viewpoints about the Streamy Awards 2023:

"And, a lot of creators aren't going to stand out and say that s**t. But, I don't give a f**k! You know what I'm saying? I really don't even give a f**k. I'm, like, bro - every five scenes, you see a transgender, bro. Like, y'all know what I'm saying, bro."

A few moments later, Adin Ross mentioned controversial Fortnite streamer HydraSZN, who allegedly got unbanned from Twitch after making offensive remarks.

He called out the Amazon-owned platform, saying:

"I also saw a streamer, chat, get unbanned for making a p*dophilia joke. But, I'm still banned on Twitch! So, make it make f**king sense! If you're going to be a p*dophile and get unbanned, can I get unbanned?! Like, what?! Like, bro, y'all know what I'm talking about? Like, real s**t! What the f**k?"

Timestamp: 00:17:50

Fans react to Adin Ross' take on the Streamy Awards 2023

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of reactions. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

For those unaware, Adin Ross was indefinitely banned from Twitch on February 26, 2023. Five months later, on July 19, 2023, he revealed that his channel was suspended because of hateful conduct on his unmoderated chat room on Kick.