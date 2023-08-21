Who is HydraSZN? Netizens demand action from Twitch after Fortnite streamer makes offensive remarks on livestream

Fortnite content producer and Twitch streamer HydraSZN has faced significant backlash recently because of his engagement in offensive and problematic discussions during his recent live broadcasts. Hailing from the US, the 19-year-old has already garnered a decent-sized community online. He presently boasts over 19.8K followers on his Twitch account.

However, recently, specific video clips have emerged online that showcase problematic statements he had made during his streams. For example, in one stream, he made some outrageous remarks involving individuals who are underage. He stated:

Content warning: Offensive language.

"F**king r**ard. No, I l*ke kids. On my life, I'm a little child p****tor. What bro!"

Netizens lose their mind at HydraSZN's outrageous comments

HydraSZN, the 19-year-old streamer and professional Fortnite player, has been facing substantial criticism due to the content of his recent commentary during his streams.

In fact, it is not an isolated incident. Twitter users dug deep and discovered other clips which see the streamer make extremely problematic remarks. One particular clip included yet another p***philic joke:

"God, I literally love f***ing m*nors."

Online users, especially on platforms like Twitter, have been actively calling out the streamer for his insensitive remarks. Many have expressed their disappointment and concern over his behavior, highlighting the negative impact it can have on the community.

Some are even urging Twitch to take action, advocating for a suspension as a response to his problematic content. Here are some of the notable reactions to the clips:

Is HydraSZN banned on Twitch?

As of August 21, 2023, HydraSZN's Twitch channel remains active and has not faced any bans. Interestingly, his most recent stream took place approximately eight hours ago, indicating that there has been no immediate response from the platform in terms of suspension or action regarding the controversial content.

Nevertheless, it's important to note that Twitch tends to uphold strict standards when it comes to such actions, and violations of the community guidelines are typically met with consequences. According to the community guidelines:

"Twitch does not permit behavior that is motivated by hatred, prejudice or intolerance, including behavior that promotes or encourages discrimination, denigration, harassment, or violence."

Despite the widespread criticism, the streamer himself has remained silent on the matter. However, he has been active on his social media accounts, with the most recent tweet posted earlier today. Additionally, he has maintained an active presence on YouTube, where he boasts over 2K subscribers. His latest video upload was on August 19.

The outcome regarding potential suspensions from either YouTube or Twitch is still uncertain. It will be interesting to observe whether either platform takes action in response to the controversy surrounding the streamer's comments.