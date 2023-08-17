Will IShowSpeed be banned from YouTube? Fans speculate incoming ban after streamer shows privates on stream

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again captured the attention of netizens after inadvertently flashing himself to 25K live viewers during his most recent stream on August 16. Naturally, the video quickly spread across social media platforms, leading to considerable speculation regarding a potential suspension due to the ill-timed exposure of his privates.

With anticipation of a potential YouTube ban looming, fans have begun to engage in discussions about a potential deal between the streamer and Kick, a newly formed rival streaming platform. One popular Twitter account shared:

Has IShowSpeed been banned on YouTube? Speculations explored

Currently (August 17), IShowSpeed's YouTube channel remains operational without any ban. In fact, he has already taken the initiative to remove the stream containing the accidental moment. For those wondering, according to Google's nudity & sexual content policy:

"Explicit content meant to be sexually gratifying is not allowed on YouTube. Posting pornography may result in content removal or channel termination. Videos containing fetish content will be removed or age-restricted. In most cases, violent, graphic, or humiliating fetishes are not allowed on YouTube."

In situations where nudity is accidentally displayed, YouTube typically follows a protocol of age-restricting the content and issuing a notification to the creator involved. The creator is then given a 24-hour window to remove the content. Failing to do so within this timeframe may result in the content being deleted.

IShowSpeed has, in fact, swiftly deleted the stream, potentially mitigating strict action from the platform. There is a possibility of him receiving a strike for the inadvertent display of nudity, but he can always appeal the decision if he finds it unfair. No confirmation of a strike has emerged as of yet.

On the other hand, the rumors about a potential deal between IShowSpeed and Kick remain unverified, as neither the streamer nor his manager/cameraman Slipz has confirmed any such arrangement. In fact, the streamer already has a non-exclusive deal with Rumble, another streaming site, where he shares IRL livestreams with fellow streamer Kai Cenat.

What did the community say?

The streamer has once again found a way to go viral, albeit inadvertently. His recent clip has garnered a multitude of comments and trolls on social media, particularly on Twitter. Here are some of the notable ones:

Popular streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has also shared his perspective on the matter, suggesting that YouTube might refrain from suspending Darren due to the accidental nature of the incident. Here is the full video of his reaction:

IShowSpeed recently resumed streaming on August 15, following an extended hiatus due to health issues. During his trip to Japan, he suffered from a cluster headache which developed into a sinus infection, leading to his hospitalization.