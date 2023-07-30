What are cluster headaches? IShowSpeed reveals condition causing eye injury

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has garnered the internet's attention after disclosing that he has been suffering from a "deadly headache." The streamer first addressed the situation in a YouTube Shorts titled "i might die bye," in which he stated that he was unable to sleep, eat, or do anything due to his condition. IShowSpeed then revealed that he was suffering from cluster headaches and said:

"I have one of the worst experiences I am having right now. I can't even open up my eyes. I have this thing called a cluster headache. A deadly headache disease. I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't do anything right now It hurts so bad, chat. It hurts so bad. I can't do anything. It hurts. Everything I do, like, something pounding my head every time and I'm so angry. It hurts, like, even now it hurts. I can't do s**t. There's no care to this. I love y'all if anything happens."

Cluster headaches are episodes of intense pain that can last for weeks or months. The most common symptom of this condition is severe pain on one side of the head, along with other symptoms such as nasal discharge or redness/tearing up in the eyes.

An excerpt from WebMD reads:

"Cluster headaches are a series of relatively short but very painful headaches every day for weeks or months at a time. You tend to get them at the same time each year, such as in the spring or fall. Because of this, people often mistake cluster headaches for symptoms of allergies or work stress."

It goes on to say:

"Experts don't know what causes them, but a nerve in your face is involved, creating intense pain around one of your eyes. It's so bad that most people can't sit still and will often pace during an attack."

IShowSpeed rushed into surgery after swollen eye and an intense headache

Earlier today (July 30, 2023), IShowSpeed left fans concerned after uploading a minute-long YouTube video. In it, he was seen with a swollen eye, stating that he was being rushed into surgery. He said:

"Hello, guys. Quick update. I don't know what I have right now. But, I'm about to go through surgery right now. I've been feeling s**t, literally. Just, very bad. Like, my eye's... my eye's puffing up. It feels like a stab. It feels like somebody is stabbing my eye with a knife. Boom, boom, boom, boom. And, I have a headache right in this area. It's literally exactly like this."

IShowSpeed added that he would take a break from traveling once he returned home from his trip to Japan:

"But, when I get back home, I'm going to probably chill from traveling for a bit because... a lot is going on. Bye."

slipper @slipperrz update: speed has went in with sinus-specific doctor to fully confirm that it is only a sinus infection. after that he will be in recovery room taking IV drip before discharging from hospital. thank you everyone for the concerns, i will update again when we leave the hospital

Slipper, IShowSpeed's cameraman, provided an update on the streamer's condition. He stated that the Ohio native was referred to a sinus specialist to confirm a sinus infection diagnosis. Slipper added that IShowSpeed would be placed in a recovery room with an IV drip before being discharged.