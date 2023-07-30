"It feels like somebody is stabbing my eye with a knife" - IShowSpeed reveals going into surgery after "deadly headache"

On July 30, 2023, YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" took to YouTube to update the online community about his health. For those unaware, on July 28, 2023, the content creator uploaded a video titled, "i might die bye," in which he claimed to have been struggling with severe headaches. Calling it one of his worst experiences, Darren stated that he was suffering from a condition called cluster headaches.

Sharing details about the painful experience, the streamer said:

"Right now, I have one of the worst experiences I am having right now. I can't even open up my eyes. I have this thing called a cluster headache. A deadly headache disease. I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't do anything right now. It hurts so bad, chat. It hurts so bad. I can't do anything. It hurts. Everything I do, like, something pounding my head every time and I'm so angry."

Earlier today, IShowSpeed uploaded another minute-long video, in which he was seen with his right eye very swollen and revealed that he was being rushed into surgery. The Ohio native also stated that he was unaware of what was going on with him and added:

"My eye's puffing up. It feels like a stab. It feels like somebody is stabbing my eye with a knife. Boom, boom, boom, boom. And, I have a headache right in this area (the streamer puts his hand on top of his right eye and the temple). It's literally exactly like this."

"This looks really bad" - Fans express concerns as IShowSpeed gets rushed into surgery after swollen eye and "deadly headache"

IShowSpeed continued with his health update, saying he had no idea what would happen to him:

"I wanted to give y'all boys (an) update because I don't know what's going to happen to me. You know what I'm saying? I want y'all boys to always be right there with me, until I die."

The 18-year-old personality also stated that he would take a break from traveling once he returned home from his trip to Japan:

"It's... I don't know, man. But, when I get back home, I'm going to probably chill from traveling for a bit because... a lot is going on. Bye."

IShowSpeed's alarming health update went viral on Twitter, with numerous fan accounts sharing it on the social media platform:

Twitter user @ElSuenoDelNino5 expressed concerns about the streamer's heath, commenting:

"This looks really bad... hope he makes a full recovery."

A.ramirez @ElSuenoDelNino5 @SpeedUpdates1 this looks really bad..hope he makes a full recovery

Several fans sent heartfelt messages to IShowSpeed, wishing him a speedy recovery:

The Don❗️ @donnnywrld @SpeedUpdates1 We love you so much speed

PointGod @Point_God_11_ 🏾 @SpeedUpdates1 Damn prayers up. Speed will come back stronger

‏ً @dnctway 🤲 @SpeedUpdates1 I hope he recovers quickly and he will comeback more stronger

slipper @slipperrz update- things moving quickly now. speed has went back for a CT scan. official diagnosis should follow after results from that.

IShowSpeed's cameraman, Slipper, provided an update. According to them, the content creator had a CT scan. They also stated that the diagnosis would be revealed after the results were obtained.