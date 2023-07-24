"It's a felony of the fourth degree that carries prison time" - Police warn IShowSpeed after the streamer calls 112 live on stream

On July 24, 2023, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" found himself in a peculiar situation after two police officers visited his home. It all started when the streamer's mother instructed him to come downstairs was playing FIFA 23. After having a brief off-camera conversation with authorities, Darren returned to streaming as usual.

However, the content creator's mother alerted him again a few moments later, informing him that two police officers had arrived at their residence. IShowSpeed then revealed that he dialed 112 while livestreaming, claiming that he had no idea the number is reserved for emergencies only.

The officer then issued a warning to the Ohio native, stating that making false calls to the emergency number is a fourth-degree felony punishable by prison time:

"Listen to me loud and clear! I would be very careful calling three-digit numbers that your friends tell you to call. Because there's a thing called disruption of public service. All right? You can look up the advice code if you want. It's a felony of the fourth degree that carries prison time. Does that make sense? Do you understand that? This isn't a joking matter."

"I already said I won't call it again" - IShowSpeed gets in trouble after calling 112 on livestream

At the 02:51-hour mark of his livestream, IShowSpeed's mother informed him that someone was at his door. In response, the streamer exclaimed:

"Who is it?! Tell them, why are they here? I know, but I didn't mean to (call 112)! I literally - oh, my god! Oh, my gosh, that s**t is so annoying! I can't! I f**king can't, bro! I thought I just told them not to pull up, bro! (The streamer's mother asserts that he should go down) I'm coming! I don't know why they keep doing this, bro! I thought I just said I didn't call them, bro. And they're going to say, 'I'm abusing the call.'"

A few moments later, IShowSpeed interacted with the person off-camera. When the 18-year-old asked what was going on, the latter replied:

"Everything is okay? Because someone called 911. (The streamer responds by saying 'Everything is okay') All right then. You have a good one."

Timestamp: 02:51:05

At the 02:56 mark of the broadcast, IShowSpeed's mother alerted him that someone else was at the door, this time two police officers. After the officials verified the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer's age, one of them said:

"So, it doesn't really matter. But when you call 911 or 112, because my understanding is that we've been out here before someone told you that 112 went to 911. (The streamer says he doesn't remember) All right. I believe there's a glitch in our record that says that we talked to you and told you that 112 gives 911."

At this point, the officer sternly warned IShowSpeed that making false calls to emergency numbers is a fourth-degree felony that carries prison time. When he stated that the situation was no "joking matter," the YouTuber responded:

"I know! I'm not joking or laughing! I'm not trying to make this as a joke. I'm trying to make this serious. Yeah, I already said - I won't call it again! I already said! Okay, thank you. Bye."

Timestamp: 02:59:05

Fans react to the streamer's confrontation with the police

IShowSpeed's confrontation with police has garnered quite a lot of traction on Twitter. Here's what fans had to say:

Emad @TheMadEmad178 @iShowSpeedHQ @StokeyyG2 I mean does he not know the emergency number?

Nwar @anwarledz @iShowSpeedHQ @StokeyyG2 I feel like speed has an agreement with the local PD because this is not the first time this happened…

Lmaolu @Lmaolu1 @iShowSpeedHQ Bruh that‘s too much and not funny at all.

While one viewer joked that IShowSpeed had an "agreement" with the local police department as a result of his previous shenanigans, others commented that the situation was "not funny."