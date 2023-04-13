"You've got to have clips of him saying it" - Destiny warns Trainwreckstv about calling out and criticizing Ludwig

On April 13, 2023, political commentator Steven "Destiny" teamed up with Kick content creator Tyler "Trainwreckstv." One of the subjects that the streamers discussed was the recent controversy involving Twitch and YouTube personalities accepting sponsorship from the adult platform, Fansly. The conversation began when Trainwrecks urged Destiny to watch a snippet from Ludwig's Mogul Mail video in which the latter addressed the debacle.

One of the points he made was that his content is not aimed at children because he gambles, drinks, and swears a lot. Trainwreckstv claimed that Ludwig and the "other three groups of friends" criticized him for sharing views along similar lines. When Destiny heard this, he interrupted the Iranian-American personality and warned him not to call out the YouTuber without presenting substantial evidence:

"I understand what you're saying right now. Okay? But we've got to be careful because if you make these accusations, okay? You've got to have clips of him saying it. I don't know if Ludwig has ever cared about this. Now, QT(Cinderella) and the others around him, maybe. But I don't know if Ludwig has."

"I'm in the f**king twilight zone" - Trainwreckstv responds to Destiny's warning about going off against Ludwig

As Destiny's YouTube livestream came to a close, Trainwreckstv asked if he had seen a viral video in which Ludwig made a remark about "kids that are imaginary." In a Mogul Mail video titled, I got in trouble. Again, the Los Angeles-based personality was heard saying:

"I don't have this in my mind, 'Group of kids who I'm concerned about saving and that's how I decide every moral or ethical decision,' is what these group of kids that are imaginary would care about. 'We should stop gambling because of the kids.' 'We shouldn't show anything that's adult content because of the kids.' 'We shouldn't advertise alcohol.' 'I shouldn't do drinking streams because of the kids.'"

Ludwig continued further, stating:

"I don't give a f**k about the kids. I don't cater my content directly towards kids. I do a lot of gambling. I do a lot of drinking. I do a lot of swearing. I wouldn't say, that if you're a kid, I'm a channel that you should necessarily watch. Maybe this one (Mogul Mail) because it's more drama. It's more straightforward. But my main channel, yeah, I get it's some debauchery. I get it to some debauchery."

Timestamp: 07:25

After Destiny watched the clip, Trainwreckstv remarked:

"You understand this is what he (Ludwig) and his other three groups of friends on Twitch and YouTube, all came at me for. Was exactly what..."

Tyler was interrupted by the indefinitely banned Twitch personality, who warned him not to make accusatory statements against Ludwig without giving evidence. Trainwreckstv responded by saying that he was in a "twilight zone":

"Oh... I'm in a twilight zone. I'm in the f**king twilight zone."

Destiny concurred with the gambling streamer's comments and added:

"Okay. You might be. My impression of Ludwig is like, sometimes he'll piggyback off some s**t with Hasan(Abi) says. But otherwise, I think he just, like, does content and stuff."

Timestamp: 03:54:35

Fans react to Destiny and Trainwreckstv's conversation

The content creators' conversation was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's a snapshot of some relevant reactions:

Reddit community reacting to the streamers' conversation (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Destiny is a well-known streaming personality, best known for hosting Just Chatting content. He is also an avid gamer, having played Starcraft, Factorio, League of Legends, Minecraft, and PUBG: Battlegrounds on his channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes