Why was JiDion arrested? YouTuber goes viral after getting handcuffed during Instagram livestream

On April 17, 2023, popular YouTuber Jidon "JiDion" made headlines when he was arrested while livestreaming on his Instagram handle. The content creator stated that he was in this situation because he didn't pay for his warrant.

During a conversation with the police officer, he stated that he wanted to issue a warning to the YouTuber. However, there was an active warrant against the former Twitch streamer in the county. JiDion was then seen getting handcuffed, and the broadcast concluded with him saying:

"All right, chat. I'm going to jail. See you boys later."

Understanding why YouTuber JiDion was arrested

It all began on April 10, 2023, when JiDion took to Twitter to reveal that he had received a call from someone, informing him that he had an active arrest warrant in Houston, Texas:

LiDion @Jidion6 I just got a call that I have a warrant for my arrest in houston I just got a call that I have a warrant for my arrest in houston😭

Continuing further, the 22-year-old personality explained why the warrant was issued, claiming that it was due to a YouTube video titled "My College Professor Rejected Me!" in which he allegedly criminally trespassed:

LiDion @Jidion6 All cause I was Ft in this vid All cause I was Ft in this vid😭 https://t.co/pXa9j5FCDe

The next day (April 11, 2023), the former Twitch streamer posted another social media update, saying that he was back in Houston and that the Houston Police Department (HPD) couldn't do anything about it:

LiDion @Jidion6 I’m back and in Houston and ain’t nothing HPD can do a bout it🤣🤣🤣 I’m back and in Houston and ain’t nothing HPD can do a bout it🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LkK4lN7AYO

On the same day, JiDion shared a photo of himself in front of a police station holding a sign with the infamous phrase "L + Ratio:"

"I haven't paid up my warrant yet" - JiDion provides additional details about his arrest during the Instagram livestream

The content creator took to Instagram earlier today to document his arrest. In a viral two-minute video, he claimed that he had lost track of the number of times he had been pulled over and eventually went live:

"...and track of how many times I've gotten pulled over and went live. Like, it's actually ridiculous."

He then noticed that his manager had joined the livestream and requested that they notify his lawyer. The streamer provided additional details about the situation, saying:

"My manager just joined. I'm about to go to jail. Can you call lawyer, Mark? Because I'm about to get... like, I haven't paid up my warrant yet. And it's f**king ridiculous because I could've went yesterday. But I wanted to make a video for you guys."

When JiDion spotted the police officer approaching him, he began counting down from five. After exiting his vehicle, the YouTuber had a brief interaction with the former, during which the officer said:

"Okay, well, you have an active warrant in Harris County. And... I'm just going to give you a warning but they want to place a hold. So, you have to come with me. Do you have someone that you can call to come get the vehicle? (The streamer responds that people he knows are out of town) Okay, well, if you put your phone in your pocket, man, I'm going to have to put handcuffs on."

JiDion also asked the police officer if he could use the opportunity to capture a video thumbnail. A few moments later, the livestream concluded with him bidding farewell to his audience and saying that he was going to jail.

