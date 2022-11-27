Will Twitch unban JiDion? Revisiting the content creator's controversial suspension

At the onset of 2022, internet personality and prominent content creator Jidon "JiDion" Adams was indefinitely banned from Twitch. JiDion went viral in January 2022 after hate-brigading Twitch star Imane "Pokimane." He had instructed his viewers to spam the infamous phrase "L + Ratio" on the Moroccan-Canadian personality's Twitch chat.

Shortly after this, the YouTuber was suspended for 14 days, which was later extended to an indefinite ban.

In this article, we'll take a look at JiDion's controversial Twitch ban and look at the possibility of him returning to the livestreaming platform.

The start: JiDion hate-brigades Pokimane and gets indefinitely banned

The catalyst for the debacle can be traced back to January 3, 2022, when Adams shared his thoughts on Pokimane by tweeting:

WiDion @Jidion6 I don’t like Pokimane I don’t like Pokimane 😐

A week later (on January 12), Pokimane noticed that her Twitch chat was being spammed by the phrase "L + Ratio," which visibly annoyed the OfflineTV co-founder.

She initially speculated that her chat room was being botted. Upon realizing that it was another content creator's fanbase, Pokimane remarked:

"Do you guys see this? It's weird. Do you guys think that’s another streamer? Or just bots? That’s embarrassing. If you get banned, I’m not going to be sad."

Following the hate brigade, Adams informed his community that Twitch had suspended him for two weeks:

WiDion @Jidion6 It’s bigger then black and white It’s bigger then black and white https://t.co/I4qo6Zz0nz

He then admitted that he deserved the suspension for violating the Terms of Service (ToS) of the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform:

WiDion @Jidion6 On a serious note imma take this L cause what I did really was TOS lol, but that comeback stream is gonna be something pressure! Love y’all boys, banger dropping Sunday On a serious note imma take this L cause what I did really was TOS lol, but that comeback stream is gonna be something pressure! Love y’all boys, banger dropping Sunday💔

However, on January 17, JiDion shared a minute-long video, revealing that he had been permanently banned from Twitch. He urged the purple platform not to consider external factors in their decision and requested his followers to trend the hashtag #twitchfreejiDion. He stated:

"My 14-day suspension went to a perma-ban, which I feel is unfair. I feel that Twitch should keep my 14-day suspension, especially for the first-time offense. And not let outside factors determine, you know, me being perma-banned. Obviously, like, what I did was wrong. It is what it is. But how am I supposed to do better the next time, if I can't get the next time?

WiDion @Jidion6 please use the Ban went from 14 days to a permaplease use the #twitchfreejidion for me boys Ban went from 14 days to a perma😔 please use the #twitchfreejidion for me boys❤️

The follow-up: JiDion reveals Twitch won't unban him because of "Extreme Harassment"

On July 14, six months after the controversy, the 21-year-old streamer revealed that he had spoken to a Twitch representative through a Zoom call. He went on to say that he would "never come back" to the platform:

WiDion @Jidion6 Just got off a Zoom call with a Twitch Rep… I’m ever coming back Just got off a Zoom call with a Twitch Rep… I’m ever coming back💀💀

Adams then shared an email that he received from Twitch, explaining why the platform would not be reinstating his account. An excerpt from the official email read:

"Your account was recently suspended for Extreme Harassment. After reviewing the details of your case, we have decided that your account will remain suspended due to your violation of our Community Guidelines."

WiDion @Jidion6 Email I get right after the meeting Email I get right after the meeting😭😭 https://t.co/mOzzPiu5qa

The aftermath: JiDion breaks into TwitchCon 2022 in Amsterdam and gets kicked out

Just a few days after informing the community that he would not be unbanned from the purple platform, the content creator revealed that he broke into TwitchCon 2022 in Amsterdam and was eventually kicked out of the event.

During a brief Instagram broadcast, Adams was seen interacting with convention staff at the event. He slammed Twitch by claiming that Facebook Gaming, a competing streaming platform, was "better:"

"It's all good, Vitto. Twitch is salty. No problem, bro. You be safe. They took our badges. It's all good though. That's why Facebook better!"

At the time of writing this article, JiDion is still banned from Twitch. He continues to upload YouTube content on a regular basis, with his main channel boasting over 6.1 million subscribers and 496 million video views.

