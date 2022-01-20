How an L+Ratio spam birthed the Pokimane and Ninja drama

The Pokimane-JiDion controversy has taken a completely different turn since Ninja and Jessica Blevins got involved. While the controversy started with the internet initially going against the Moroccan-Canadian streamer, the community soon swung in Pokimane's favor after Ninja's involvement.

However, it is somewhat surprising to note that the entire controversy began with a simple "L+Ratio."

Ninja got involved in the controversy after he supported JiDion on a livestream, saying that he would text his Twitch representative to reduce JiDion's ban period.

The Pokimane-JiDion controversy blew up after Ninja got involved

The entire controversy began shortly after Poki's Twitch ban, when Twitch partner JiDion sent his viewers to spam "L+Ratio" on her chat. However, things took an ugly turn when JiDion's viewers ended up whispering distasteful messages to Poki's community.

JiDion's chat sent distasteful messages to Pokimane's chat (Image via Jake Lucky/Twitter)

This led to JiDion receiving a suspension from Twitch, which soon turned into a permanent ban. There was a huge outrage on Twitter, suggesting that Anys was being hypocritical by getting JiDion banned for allegedly hate raiding her chat.

Iggy Vtuber Pre-debut (=^‥^)ノ✨|COMMS OPEN (3/5)|🔞 @iggika the whole situation with Poki literally has nothing to do with misogyny and has everything to do with her being an awful person. Sure that Jidion dude was in the wrong for sending a hate raid but the hate raid has nothing to do with her being a woman the whole situation with Poki literally has nothing to do with misogyny and has everything to do with her being an awful person. Sure that Jidion dude was in the wrong for sending a hate raid but the hate raid has nothing to do with her being a woman https://t.co/1iXTIMxCUA

miguelll @miguelll04 @bigbrainnenergy @pokimanelol When in his stream did jidion say he was gonna hate raid pokimane just cause she was a woman? Never so stfu you tier 3 sub. @bigbrainnenergy @pokimanelol When in his stream did jidion say he was gonna hate raid pokimane just cause she was a woman? Never so stfu you tier 3 sub.

However, Poki's supporters came to her defense, suggesting that it was unfortunate that people were supporting misogyny against women in the streaming space.

casey ٩( 'ω' )و @ricecakes__ ppl r like it isn't a hate raid but he literally started it. his viewers msg'd poki's mods and fans to off themselves... "he's not responsible for what his viewers said" .. i think streamers are pretty responsible with how their community is depending on how they curate it but yk ppl r like it isn't a hate raid but he literally started it. his viewers msg'd poki's mods and fans to off themselves... "he's not responsible for what his viewers said" .. i think streamers are pretty responsible with how their community is depending on how they curate it but yk

Tyler 😈 @VanillaNutellas Reading the shit on twitter everyday and all these people defending blatant misogyny is mad annoying. This dude Jideon literally sent his stream to hate raid poki’s stream because he had more viewers than her and doesn’t like her for something she said 7 years ago but didn’t do Reading the shit on twitter everyday and all these people defending blatant misogyny is mad annoying. This dude Jideon literally sent his stream to hate raid poki’s stream because he had more viewers than her and doesn’t like her for something she said 7 years ago but didn’t do

Christian @Guerra21_ I hope Poki is okay.



The fact that someone sent a hate raid towards her and is justifying it as a good thing is the lowest form of human dignity. I hope Poki is okay.The fact that someone sent a hate raid towards her and is justifying it as a good thing is the lowest form of human dignity.

After his permaban, JiDion approached Ninja on a livestream to help repeal his permaban. Ninja agreed to help the streamer, saying that he sent a text to his Twitch representative.

imane 💜 @imane a lot of people seem confused about the recent ninja stuff, so i’m reposting here the clips that got taken off LSF.



sorry if it seems like i’m making a big deal out of this, i just don’t want any misinformation. a lot of people seem confused about the recent ninja stuff, so i’m reposting here the clips that got taken off LSF.sorry if it seems like i’m making a big deal out of this, i just don’t want any misinformation. https://t.co/WesvWCnXuJ

When Poki came across the clip, she did not appreciate it, suggesting that Ninja was supporting misogyny and sexism against women in the streaming industry. This elicited responses from both Ninja and Jessica Blevins, who claimed that Ninja did not send any text to his Twitch rep, and ultimately declared that they would sue the OfflineTV star for character defamation.

imane 💜 @imane his manager then kept DMing me that Ninja never texted his Twitch rep, even after I sent her that clip. I spoke about this on stream and Ninja DM’d me this: his manager then kept DMing me that Ninja never texted his Twitch rep, even after I sent her that clip. I spoke about this on stream and Ninja DM’d me this: https://t.co/3rPsBSew4l

Omni ☕️ @InfernoOmni so Poki watched Avatar got banned Toast watched Death Note fake month ban JiDion L + ratio raid to 14 day ban to double down to Winja to perma ban to Poki Ninja and Jessica callout to You’re Making a Big Mistake to Jessica threatening legal pursuit. what a mess. so Poki watched Avatar got banned Toast watched Death Note fake month ban JiDion L + ratio raid to 14 day ban to double down to Winja to perma ban to Poki Ninja and Jessica callout to You’re Making a Big Mistake to Jessica threatening legal pursuit. what a mess. https://t.co/BwoxFJRnle

Ninja and Jessica Blevins' involvement in the drama turned the whole situation around, as the RTS co-founder has garnered a lot of supporters ever since.

AnnieFuchsia @anniefuchsia I'm not sure people realize how much strength is required for pokimane to go on stream dealing with this, especially when there's so many haters in her own chat.. I'd honestly cry



Disappointed in Ninja and his wife I'm not sure people realize how much strength is required for pokimane to go on stream dealing with this, especially when there's so many haters in her own chat.. I'd honestly cryDisappointed in Ninja and his wife

diary @mytest1JermaDog Why is ninja traumadumping about his dead grandfather in pokimane's DMs like it's a philza dono Why is ninja traumadumping about his dead grandfather in pokimane's DMs like it's a philza dono

While the Poki Ninja controversy still has a long way to go before being resolved, it is very surprising to think that a controversy of this magnitude began with an "L+Ratio" spam.

