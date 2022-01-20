How an L+Ratio spam birthed the Pokimane and Ninja drama

The Pokimane-JiDion controversy has taken a completely different turn since Ninja and Jessica Blevins got involved. While the controversy started with the internet initially going against the Moroccan-Canadian streamer, the community soon swung in Pokimane's favor after Ninja's involvement.
However, it is somewhat surprising to note that the entire controversy began with a simple "L+Ratio."
Ninja got involved in the controversy after he supported JiDion on a livestream, saying that he would text his Twitch representative to reduce JiDion's ban period.
The Pokimane-JiDion controversy blew up after Ninja got involved
The entire controversy began shortly after Poki's Twitch ban, when Twitch partner JiDion sent his viewers to spam "L+Ratio" on her chat. However, things took an ugly turn when JiDion's viewers ended up whispering distasteful messages to Poki's community.
This led to JiDion receiving a suspension from Twitch, which soon turned into a permanent ban. There was a huge outrage on Twitter, suggesting that Anys was being hypocritical by getting JiDion banned for allegedly hate raiding her chat.
However, Poki's supporters came to her defense, suggesting that it was unfortunate that people were supporting misogyny against women in the streaming space.
After his permaban, JiDion approached Ninja on a livestream to help repeal his permaban. Ninja agreed to help the streamer, saying that he sent a text to his Twitch representative.
When Poki came across the clip, she did not appreciate it, suggesting that Ninja was supporting misogyny and sexism against women in the streaming industry. This elicited responses from both Ninja and Jessica Blevins, who claimed that Ninja did not send any text to his Twitch rep, and ultimately declared that they would sue the OfflineTV star for character defamation.
Ninja and Jessica Blevins' involvement in the drama turned the whole situation around, as the RTS co-founder has garnered a lot of supporters ever since.
While the Poki Ninja controversy still has a long way to go before being resolved, it is very surprising to think that a controversy of this magnitude began with an "L+Ratio" spam.