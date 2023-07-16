"We made the right person famous" - IShowSpeed garners praise after giving away ¥20,000 to a homeless man in Japan

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again gone viral on social media after he was seen handing a rather generous sum to a homeless man. On July 15, 2023, the content creator hosted an IRL stream from Japan, where he noticed a man sleeping on the sidewalk. After having a brief discussion with his audience, IShowSpeed donated ¥20,000 ($144.20 at the time of writing) to the person. When the latter saw the streamer's gesture, he was visibly stunned.

The 18-year-old's philanthropic effort has garnered over a million views on Twitter, with user @okmystix commenting:

"We made the right person famous."

IShowSpeed donating ¥20,000 to a Japanese homeless person goes viral on the internet

IShowSpeed had just started his broadcast from Japan when he observed a person sleeping in front of a closed shop. This prompted him to ask his audience if he should provide financial assistance to the individual:

"Yo, chat. I think I should give him some money, bro. Yo, chat. Should I give him some money? This whole time,, I didn't even realize, bro. Yo, chat. Should I give him some money, y'all? (The streamer takes a look at his YouTube chatroom) Let me give him some money, bruh!"

Darren then approached the person and attempted to wake him up. When the homeless man saw the Ohio native handing him money, he was left stunned. The streamer responded:

"Yo, bro! Hey, my man! Excuse me, sir. Konnichiwa. (The person wakes up and the streamer hands him over the money) You can have it. You can have it, my boy! Hey, look, bro. Stay safe, bro! Hey, Japan's streets ain't safe, bro. Stay safe, bro! Get yourself; bro - have this, bro. Have both! That's $20,000 (the streamer misspeaks) right there bro. That's ¥20,000. Stay safe, bro! Seriously. All right, bro?"

When the individual asked where IShowSpeed was from, the YouTuber said that he was from Portugal. The wholesome interaction concluded with the latter adding:

"Hey, look! Have a blessed day, bro. All right, bro?"

Netizens react to the streamer's wholesome gesture

As mentioned earlier, Darren's charitable gesture has garnered quite a lot of attention on Twitter. Here's what netizens had to say:

Dylan @_Dyllie_ @SpeedUpdates1 20,000 yen is still a hefty amount it’s like $140-150 something like that usd, w speed

IShowSpeed is one of YouTube's most popular personalities, having recently surpassed the 18 million subscriber mark. He is also considered by many to be a contentious streamer, as he has been indefinitely banned from broadcasting on Twitch.