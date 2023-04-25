TommyInnit's collaboration with Techoblade's father results in the most wholesome stream ever

On April 25, 2023, Twitch streamer Thomas "TommyInnit" teamed up with Minecraft legend Technoblade's father "Technodad." The livestream received a lot of attention, with many community members calling it a wholesome broadcast. The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, and one viewer wrote:

"This stream was so wholesome, just to see Tommy hand out with his friend's father. I miss you, Technoblade"

Fans in the YouTube comments section share their thoughts on the streamers' collaboration 1/2 (Image via Canoon/YouTube)

TommyInnit and Technodad's collaboration wins hearts on the internet

The streamers' collaboration began with TommyInnit disclosing that Technoblade's father had sent him a video. The latter responded by saying that the former caught him doing a "finger dance." Thomas then praised Technodad's attire, calling it dazzling and classy:

"How are you? It's a very dazzling look. Yeah. (Technodad provides details about the 'Panda' cap that he was wearing) Yeah, I know that's the Panda. Yeah. It's classy!"

Technoblade's father mentioned that the outfit he was wearing was from the anniversary update of Cooking with Technoblade!

TommyInnit recalled watching the video and called it excellent:

"Oh, yeah! I saw. It was excellent. And I don't just say that to any old... man. (Both streamers burst out laughing) Sorry, I was going to say, 'Any old person,' and I doubled down."

Timestamp: 00:08:05

Technodad started laughing and responded:

"I like how you, like... I feel like you started out with one meaning of the word, 'Old,' at the beginning of the sentence. But shifted to the different..."

TommyInnit continued the banter and added:

"Well, I wasn't intending, like... I think you're taking it a bit personally. You know? You always do. And it's like, I try and help you. (Technodad says he is super touchy) You are a very... chat, he's a very, very sensitive man. You know? So please, if you could just try and hold that back today? And just... let this be a civil thing."

After Technoblade's father fake cried for a bit as a joke, both streamers teamed up in Minecraft and played for nearly two hours.

Fans react to the streamers' collaboration

Fans were delighted to see TommyInnit and Technodad getting together to play Minecraft. Here's a snapshot of some notable comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section share their thoughts on the streamers' collaboration 2/2 (Image via Canoon/YouTube)

While one viewer claimed that Technoblade's father lived up to the adage "Technoblade never dies," another community member claimed that the latter was a better Minecraft gamer than them.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes