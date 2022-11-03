Affectionately dubbed Technodad, deceased Minecraft legend Alex "Technoblade"'s father made quite a splash on the internet with a Twitter post from his son's account. As a beloved member of the gaming community, the endearing message has garnered over half a million likes over the course of a single day.

Alex's untimely demise in June plunged the Minecraft community into mourning as the much-loved YouTuber and streamer unfortunately succumbed to Sarcoma after battling it for much of last year. Four or so months after the tragic news, his father has taken it upon himself to keep his legacy alive, posting various charming little posts on Reddit and Twitter.

Technoblade @Technothepig Hello? <taps mic> Is this thing on? Technodad here. It was suggested I log in to his Twitter account. Taking the op to say "hellooooo" to technotwt. I love you guys, probably. Uh, am I also supposed to say "hashtag" or something? Hello? <taps mic> Is this thing on? Technodad here. It was suggested I log in to his Twitter account. Taking the op to say "hellooooo" to technotwt. I love you guys, probably. Uh, am I also supposed to say "hashtag" or something?

"This is a huge Hashtag moment": TommyInnit, Quackity, Sapnap, and others hail Technoblade's father as best dad ever

Roughly a week after he took to becoming an active member of the Technoblade subreddit, Technodad has been winning hearts on Twitter too by taking his trademark dad-humor to the platform. And the reactions have been nothing short of amazing.

Technodad has arguably become the central figure in the community since his son's demise as he was the one to announce the news through a short video back in June. The video titled so long nerds currently has over 85 million views. His hour-long live stream with Dream a few days ago re-ignited discussions about the late Minecraft player on the official subreddit.

Keeping in line with the Techno naming conventions, Technoblade's father dubbed the Twitter community "technotwt" and made a joke about using hashtags that were enthusiastically taken up by fellow Minecraft streamers. Popular British content creator TommyInnit even called the tweet a "huge Hastag moment":

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @Technothepig HELLO TECHNODAD ITS ME TOMMY. great to See you around these parts. this is a huge Hashtag moment @Technothepig HELLO TECHNODAD ITS ME TOMMY. great to See you around these parts. this is a huge Hashtag moment

He was joined by many other streamers and friends who admired and praised what Technodad had been doing for the community. Dream SMP players and Technoblade's friends such as Sapnap, Quackity, Philza, and Karl Jacobs were all praises for the father.

Quackity @Quackity @Technothepig Technodad u are so cool and we all love u @Technothepig Technodad u are so cool and we all love u

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @Technothepig Hope all is well :D this is a great gift to see @Technothepig Hope all is well :D this is a great gift to see

The tweet was naturally shared numerous times, accruing quite a few fan reactions that ranged from utter joy to wholesome tears as people remembered the late Minecrafter. Many were very surprised to find Technoblade's Twitter active again and described how their "mini heart attacks" gave way to emotional bliss:

Snifferish @snifferish @Technothepig I’m not gonna lie this gave me a mini heart attack :’) but hello Technodad! Can’t wait to meet you king! @Technothepig I’m not gonna lie this gave me a mini heart attack :’) but hello Technodad! Can’t wait to meet you king!

Sam @HatefulSuperSam @Technothepig I just about had a heart attack seeing this notification @Technothepig I just about had a heart attack seeing this notification https://t.co/eBCZTJB10d

Spifey @Spifeyy @Technothepig you nailed it technodad welcome to twitter @Technothepig you nailed it technodad welcome to twitter 😊

Wholesome Reddit post that started it all

After the live-stream with Dream, Technodad started to take an active role in the online community and started posting directly to the subreddit. In a post from 12 days ago titled Why MrTechnodad is only a few days old, he explained why he decided to start posting on his son's subreddit.

"I've been browsing this sub for years but never felt right posting. Technoblade was my boy's thing, not mine. But after Tuesday's stream, I came here and there was a TON of activity and questions I knew the answers to, and grief which I shared in, and so many, many things, and I knew I finally had to create Technodad and de-lurk."

Suffice it to say that fans of the late streamer have welcomed Technodad with open arms. As expected, by regularly posting on the subreddit and now doing a status update on Twitter, he has certainly kept his son's legacy going.

