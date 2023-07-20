Police get called on Mizkif, Lacari, and Simply while the streamers attempt DougDoug's 10-Drive-Thru fast food challenge

On July 20, 2023, popular Twitch streamers Matthew "Mizkif," Lacari, Ryan "Simply," and Russell "ComdeyRussell" teamed up to attempt the trending 10-Drive-Thru fast food challenge by YouTuber Doughlas "DougDoug." For those unaware, the challenge requires participants to visit 10 different fast-food drive-throughs and consume as many calories as possible.

According to the rules set by DougDoug, the challenge should have four participants, who are only permitted to visit one beverage establishment (such as Starbucks) and two dessert restaurants (such as Krispy Kreme). In addition, they are required to visit KFC.

However, things took a turn during Mizkif's livestream when police were called on the content creators. While the streamer dealt with the police official, Cameron, the cameraman, provided context for the situation. He stated:

"Apparently, somebody's car door got hit and they are blaming it on us. But, we just pulled up!"

At the 04:16-hour mark of the broadcast, Mizkif revealed that a person had accused the streamer group of physically damaging their vehicle. However, the matter was resolved a few moments later.

He elaborated:

"He's claiming that when we got out of the car, we hit his car. But, we didn't hit his car! Just literally, we pulled the door to see if we hit it and it's not even close! And now, he's saying, 'Okay, there's no damages. But I thought they did.' What?! He's trying to mess us up. This guy is definitely a Ludbud (a term coined by YouTuber Ludwig to describe his audience)."

According to the co-founder of One True King (OTK), the person specifically accused Lacari of hitting their car:

"He thought Lacari hit his car when he didn't. (Simply says Lacari must have touched the person's car while opening the door) I think, like, Lacari touched it with his d**k or something! He called the cops! He was trying to mess up our run! We told him we're on the world record pace right now to beat DougDoug and he's like, 'All right, go! It's fine."

Mizkif is a 28-year-old internet personality, best known for hosting Just Chatting content.