"It should all be mine" - Mizkif responds after discovering a YouTuber blatantly copying his viral Super Mario 64 speedrunning gameplay

During a recent Rumble livestream, prominent internet personality Matthew "Mizkif" came across a YouTuber who had blatantly copied his viral Super Mario 64 speedrunning gameplay. He showcased the video to fellow Twitch content creator Emily "Emiru." When the professional cosplayer saw the YouTube Shorts clip, she claimed it was "weird."

Matthew also stated that the YouTuber had posted a livestreaming moment (the original Super Mario 64 speedrunning clip) that had received 258 million views. Sharing his thoughts on the situation, the Austin, Texas-based personality remarked:

"Those should be mine. It should all be mine. They should all be ours."

Mizkif decides not to issue a DMCA strike against YouTuber who copied his content, explains why

During a livestream on July 16, 2023, Mizkif wanted to show Emiru "something funny." He showcased Fajah Uno's YouTube channel and began playing a video titled FajahUno *SHOCKED* because Jen Foxx did this... It featured the content creator imitating the Twitch streamers' viral Super Mario 64 speedrunning method.

The One True King (OTK) co-founder stated unequivocally that the video displayed his and Emiru's gameplay. The latter responded, saying:

"That is so weird! I'm sorry, that is so weird! (Mizkif says he finds the situation 'hilarious') It didn't farm for them. It's only 6k (views)."

Fans then suggested that the streamer file a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) strike against the YouTuber. Mizkif stated that he would not, claiming that the content creator's video boosted his popularity:

"'Collect what's yours.' You need to DMCA.' No way! That's just funny. I don't give a s**t. You think I care? The CouRage one is still my favorite. No, chat. he literally made us."

Timestamp: 03:48:45

Emiru added:

"Yeah, I don't think any streamer really cares when people re-post their clips. Unless they are, like... pretending to be them or something? It really happens to girls."

Mizkif believed that netizens got to know about him because Fajah Uno's YouTube Shorts featuring the Super Mario 64 gameplay amassed over 200 million views:

"I think a lot of people know me is because of that clip. I mean, you've got to realize how big that clip is, dude. That clip has... you can add up all my views of any clip that I have and it's not even a quarter of that clip. That clip is huge! It's on its way to be 300 million views!"

Fans react to the streamer's response

A couple of fans shared their thoughts on the streamer's response in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot:

