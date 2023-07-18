"This s**t is f**king disturbing" - Streaming community reacts to ExtraEmily doing the viral TikTok "NPC" trend

Popular Twitch streamer Emily "ExtraEmily" has garnered attention on social media after she was seen doing the viral "NPC" trend on TikTok. For those unaware, a wave of TikTok livestreamers have started the trend of impersonating Non-Player Characters (NPCs) from video games. Viewers can tip the content creators, which shows up as icon prompts. The TikTokers typically respond in a robotic manner, repeating certain phrases.

Earlier today (July 18, 2023), One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" showcased ExtraEmily's shenanigans on her TikTok broadcast. The latter was heard saying:

"Thank you for the rose. Thank you for the rose. Thank you for the 100 roses. Yee-haw! I'm a cowboy. Yee-haw! I'm a cowboy. Heart-heart. Heart-heart. Thank you so much. Heart-heart. Heart-heart. Ice cream so good. Yum, yum, yum!"

Hundreds of community members on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit shared their thoughts on Emily participating in the ongoing TikTok trend. Redditor u/Raa1n commented:

"This s**t (is) f**king disturbing."

ExtraEmily reveals statistics after hosting her first-ever "NPC" TikTok livestream

Reddit community discussing the streamer's "NPC" TikTok livestream (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

After hosting her first-ever "NPC" livestream on TikTok, ExtraEmily interacted with Mizkif via voice call. The 28-year-old asked the former how much money she made, to which she responded by revealing various stats about her broadcast.

Emily said:

"Okay, let's see. I had 2.5k viewers. Okay? That's good! 14.5k Diamonds. 50k likes! And then... how do I see how much money I got? I don't - am I even monetized? I don't even know."

Timestamp: 04:02:25

While the Twitch streamer checked her TikTok creator dashboard, Mizkif asked if acting like an NPC was "worth it." ExtraEmily replied:

"No. (Mizkif says the streamer had 1,000 viewers and she 'caved') Yeah, because you stopped watching, and I'm only doing this because you thought I'd be good at this. But I'm not!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

As mentioned earlier, Emily's antics have attracted a lot of attention on the streamer-focused subreddit. Some wondered how and why the "NPC" trend began:

Others joked that the 25-year-old content creator was "made" for this trend:

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

ExtraEmily is a partnered Twitch streamer who joined OTK in February 2023. In addition to being a Just Chatting personality, she is also an avid Nintendo gamer who has played Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario 64, Wii Sports Resort, and Super Mario Sunshine on her channel.