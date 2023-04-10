"F**king damn it, I wish I did this!" - Mizkif reacts to ExtraEmily's "Wall-A-Thon" stream

On April 10, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" reacted to One True King's (OTK) newest member, Emily "ExtraEmily", embarking on her first-ever subathon, called Wall-A-Thon.

While watching ExtraEmily and her friends assist her in setting up the special event, Mizkif stated that people just go to his backyard to create content. He joked that he was "annoyed" that he couldn't do creative things like that on his channel. Mizkif added:

"Dude, people just go on to my backyard and do content, because they know people will randomly come out and give them content. And that is so f**king annoying, that I don't do this! I walked outside, chat, I saw her doing this. And the first thing I said to myself is, 'F**king damn it, I wish I did this!'"

Mizkif says that he is "annoyed," claims that ExtraEmily is the "best streamer" on Twitch

Mizkif was about half an hour into his broadcast when he noticed ExtraEmily setting up the Wall-A-Thon livestream. He revealed that the event was being held in his backyard and joked about wanting to do something similar:

"That is the third time this week, that she did something and I said, 'F**king damn it, I wish I did this first.' I'm getting annoyed! I'm actually getting annoyed, at this point."

According to the OTK co-founder, ExtraEmily was the "best streamer" on the Amazon-owned platform:

"Is she the better streamer? Yes! Yes, she; I will say, she is the best streamer on Twitch right now! By far, not even comparable. And it's annoying me! It's annoying everybody! We just talk s**t about her. We don't like her anymore! She does everything. It's always content! F**k off! Let us chill!"

Timestamp: 00:27:35

Mizkif went on to say that he was trying to become more like OfflineTV (OTV) members:

"I'm trying to be more like the OfflineTV people. I'm just trying to play Valorant. You know what I mean? And this girl is out here, trying to tape herself to the wall! F**k!"

The 28-year-old content creator jokingly stated that if he received 15,000 subscribers, he would tape himself to a wall for 48 hours:

"You know what? How about this, chat? At 15,000 subs, I'll take myself to a wall. For 48 hours! No, I will not. I will die. You tape me and Erobb up to the wall, at the same time, whoever gets out first loses. And they lose all the money. Oh, my god! I tape four people to Esfand's wall. Whoever comes out last, gets $5,000! Wait, is that a good idea?"

Fans react to Mizkif's clip

A couple of fan reactions were posted on the YouTube comments section, and here's a snapshot:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via PancakesAndTwitch/YouTube)

For context, ExtraEmily's Wall-A-Thon broadcast featured the streamer taping herself to a wall. She had initially intended to host the livestream for six hours. However, she raised the stakes and decided to go for a 24-hour-long subathon.

