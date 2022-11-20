Ludwig successfully raises $100,000 in less than 24 hours during Subathon 2.0

On November 19, YouTube Gaming star Ludwig kicked off the much-anticipated Subathon 2.0. Before the first day had even ended, the streamer informed the community that he had successfully raised $100,000.

He expressed gratitude to fellow content creators Peter "PeterParkTV" and Hasan "HasanAbi" for their generous and significant contributions to the charitable cause. Ludwig's tweet read:

big thanks to



30 HOURS TO GO! we raised $100K in less than 24 hours 🥹big thanks to @peterparkTV and @hasanthehun for their super generous donations <330 HOURS TO GO! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… we raised $100K in less than 24 hours 🥹big thanks to @peterparkTV and @hasanthehun for their super generous donations <330 HOURS TO GO! twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Fans react to Ludwig's Subathon 2.0 raising $100,000 in less than 24 hours

The Los Angeles-based content creator's update went viral and attracted more than 110 fan reactions. HasanAbi replied, stating that he donated to "learn Raze lineups":

100 Thieves-affiliated content creator Peter Park requested Ludwig to give people "what they want." He said:

Several community members congratulated the former Twitch streamer and shared some wholesome messages:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Viral moments from Subathon 2.0

Several clips from the special event were shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with one highly upvoted post featuring Ludwig inaugurating the 50-hour-long broadcast.

Before starting the timer, he jokingly suggested that the experience would be "miserable", adding:

"I'm nervous. Dude, this is going to be miserable. There's no shower. There's literally thousands of people in this venue! There's dozens people around me. I'm not exaggerating. Anyway. Five, four, three, two... all right, we're in. Yeah, yeah, yeah! I don't know why there's people behind me? So weird."

Timestamp: 00:02:35

Another subathon moment that gained traction was when the 27-year-old got together with a professional chess boxer.

When the content creator reached his donation goal, he set up a challenge and was subsequently punched by the athlete. Here's a 13-second long clip from the event:

Timestamp: 03:19:14

Some bits about Subathon 2.0

Ludwig officially announced Subathon 2.0 during a livestream on October 30. He explained what he would be doing during the 50-hour broadcast and called it a "murderous Trueman Show":

"So I came to the conclusion that I could put myself inside of a glass box. Rig it with a bunch of cameras and every time I raise a certain amount of money for charity, I will allow the stream to torture me in a variety of ways. Living out a murderous Trueman Show. David Blaine-esq. Where the more money you give, the more time I'll spend in the box and the more torture devices I will live through."

The streamer stated that he will be raising funds for organizations such as No Kid Hungry and Alveus Sanctuary:

"And all the money that will be raised for this charity, 50 hours stream, will be split across No Kid Hungry. One of my favorite charities to work with. And Alveus Sanctuary. Because if I'm going to live a life of a zoo animal, well then, I should probably support the lives of zoo animals everywhere."

Ludwig's Subathon 2.0 was still ongoing at the time of writing, with over 14 hours left on the clock. In addition, he had raised a total of $201,286.

