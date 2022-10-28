"For sure lost a lot" - Ludwig reveals the amount of money he lost after hosting a Super Smash Bros. tournament

On October 27, YouTube Gaming star Ludwig provided some details about the Ludwig Smash Invitational that he hosted earlier this month.

During his most recent livestream, some viewers inquired whether the streamer had incurred a $200,000 loss after hosting the tournament. Ahgren claimed that the aforementioned amount was a "lie" and that he "actually lost $150k."

He then added:

"But yeah, for sure, lost a lot!"

Ludwig talks about losses incurred after hosting a Super Smash Bros. Invitational

The Super Smash Bros. Invitational concluded on October 25, 2022. As the tournament's Grand Finals were wrapping up, Ahgren got together with Aiden and Slime to bid farewell.

At the 09:43 minute mark of the stream, Ludwig claimed that Aiden "only lost $100,000." The latter slyly corrected the former, saying that the actual loss they incurred was around $200,000.

The Los Angeles-based content creator was shocked to hear the statement and loudly exclaimed:

"What the f**k?! You lost $200,000? You piece of s**t! Are you f***ing kidding?! Do you know how many Mogul Mails I'd have to do? Do you know?! Twitch drama's over! Twitch drama is over, you piece of s**t! We're going to lose it all! Buy my f***ing bidets, please! See you later. You f***ing idiot!"

Timestamp: 09:43:48

Three days later, the YouTube Gaming sensation provided additional details about the event, saying that he lost $150,000 instead of $200,000. He said:

"'Did you actually lose $200k on the (Super) Smash (Bros.) event?' No, that was a lie. I did not lose. A lot of people thought that was true. They thought I lost $200k. I did not lose $200k in the Smash event. I lost $150k."

The 27-year-old content creator sarcastically clapped after making the revelation and continued the conversation by saying:

"They said it couldn't be done! They said it couldn't be done! I'm not f***ing dumb! All right? I'm not out here losing $200k. I'm not a f***ing idiot! I know how to run a godd*mn event. Come hell or high water."

The short discussion concluded with Ludwig claiming that he "for sure lost a lot."

Fans react to the streamer's revelation

The YouTube comments section featured more than 60 fan reactions. One viewer tried to imagine how much additional money Ludwig would have lost if MrBeast did not sponsor the event at the last second.

Another community member lauded the streamer by saying that the "guy really cares for the Smash scene." Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the streamer incurring a $150k loss (Images via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

Ludwig is a renowned personality in the streaming sphere, with many considering him to have mainstreamed the "subathon" style broadcasts. He exclusively livestreams on YouTube Gaming and currently has more than 3.6 million subscribers on his main channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes