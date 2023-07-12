"Generation Alpha eats this s**t up" - Ludwig shares his thoughts on "Skibidi Toilet" meme, tells viewers not to bring it up on his channel

On July 12, 2023, YouTube Gaming streamer "Ludwig" Ahgren responded to those who wanted him to check out a viral meme. During the Just Chatting segment, the content creator's attention was drawn to a viewer, who commented, "Skibidi Toilet." For those unaware, it is a viral internet phenomenon created by YouTuber DaFuq!?Boom!, consisting of short videos with catchy music.

An excerpt from the IMDb description reads:

"The series follows a plot about the Skibidi Toilets taking over the world and men with cameras for heads known as CameraHeads fighting against them."

Ludwig shared his thoughts and commented on the content that the younger generation watches. He said:

"Let me tell you, Generation Alpha eats this s**t up. All right? This is Pog-tent (Pog is a Twitch emote). Everybody says, 'Baby Shark!' Baby Shark's old news. The kids aren't watching Baby Shark anymore. They've moved on! It's Skibidi toilet."

Ludwig comments on the viral internet meme Skibidi Toilet, calls it "Game of Thrones" for young people

As mentioned earlier, the YouTuber hosted a Just Chatting segment, during which he responded to a fan who mentioned the Skibidi Toilet meme. Ludwig then asked his viewers not to bring this up on his channel, claiming he did not want to be a "part" of it:

"'Skibidi toilet.' George, you're 14 years old. I've seen the Skibidi toilet meme - I'm 28, man! All right? People half my age are watching this in Olive Gardens, while crying to their parents when their iPads get taken away, as the check comes out. Don't come here with Skibidi Toilets. Okay? I don't have any beef with your Skibidi Toilet infatuations. Don't make me a part of it!"

After some fans inquired what the Skibidi Toilet meme is, the Mogul Money Live host started playing a video titled, Skibidi Toilet - Season 1. According to Ludwig, Generation Alpha has a profound liking for this series.

He was also surprised by DaFuq!?Boom!'s recent videos, which had received tens of millions of views:

"It's this long-running, Half-Life animated series that's actually been going on for years! But, look how popular! It's like an ongoing series. 25 million views. 32 million. 37 million. 20 million. 31 million."

Ludwig joked that Skibidi Toilet is the equivalent of HBO's popular fantasy series Game of Thrones, for the younger demographic:

"This is like the f**king super - it's like Game of Thrones for people under the age of 16, 15, 14. Whatever it is."

Fans react to the streamer's take on the meme

Ludwig's take on the Skibidi Toilet memes has attracted over 85 responses in the YouTube comments section at the time of writing. Here's a snippet of some notable reactions:

While one viewer claimed that memes created with Garry's Mod were similar to the Skibidi Toilet, another community member stated that they were "hooked" to the YouTube series.

