During a livestream on June 14, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Ludwig decided to initiate some "major drama." It all started when he hosted a poll in which his audience selected content for him. After seeing what his community voted for, Ludwig opted to host a "drama section." The Los Angeles-based personality claimed that there was a lot of controversy and that none of it was "made up."

He then pulled up popular YouTuber Cody Ko's channel and said:

"All right, chat. Yeah, you guys voted for our third section of the stream, which I was really prepared for. Our drama section, where we're going to start some serious drama with... YouTuber... I really hate - I'm going to say something really controversial. I hate this YouTuber. Their name, you might be familiar with them. Cody Ko, stupid f**ker! I hate Cody Ko. I'll say it!"

"He has way, way too many women who watch him" - One of the reasons why Ludwig "hates" YouTuber Cody Ko

The conversation continued with Ludwig giving his "five fingers of death" as to why he "hated" Cody Ko. One of the first reasons he gave was that the YouTube comedian seemingly had a sizable female demographic:

"For one - he has way, way too many women who watch him. Why don't they watch me? (The streamer starts giggling) I feel like I make an inclusive environment that is fun for everybody. Cringe."

The former Twitch streamer then jokingly accused Cody Ko of stealing his content. He mentioned the latter's recent collaboration with rapper Young Nut, who also happened to be Ludwig's college alumni:

"Option number two. What is this whole thing with stealing all of my content? Drama! Okay, if you haven't seen it, Cody Ko recently made a video with Nut. AKA, the guy I went to college with! Interesting timing, how he suddenly finds Nut to make a video with. You know, I'm actually, really happy for Nut. I think this could be really good for him, and like, expose him to new people. Stole my Nut, though!"

The third reason Ludwig "hated" Cody Ko was that he contacted him only to find ways to collaborate with popular GeoGuessr streamer, GeoWizard:

"Reason number three. He hits me up to play GeoGuessr with GeoWizard. I thought he wanted to hit me up to chat! Shoot the s**t. Nope! He just wanted to find out how to contact GeoWizard because I figured out how to e-mail him."

Timestamp: 00:24:40

The 27-year-old was taken aback when fans told him he needed to give two more reasons. He then mentioned the "final" point, saying:

"Do I have two more? Really? And final drama - I think he runs too much. What are you trying to prove? He did, like, a marathon. Who gives a s**t?! Right? Earth to Cody, cool! Cringe! 'He did an Iron Man (Challenge).' I don't even know what the f**k that means! Is that harder than a marathon? Don't care. I can do a marathon. I can do a marathon any day!"

Viewers then asked him to cite the fifth reason for his sentiments. Ludwig remarked:

"'You said five reasons.' Eat, s**t, die. That's the fifth one."

Fans react to Ludwig's clip

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of reactions. Here's what the online community had to say:

While one viewer commented that the streamers could settle their "beef" in a Chessboxing match, another community member speculated that Ludwig might run the Los Angeles Marathon and make a video about it.

