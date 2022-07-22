"He's the Morty of YouTube streaming": Ludwig thinks Sykkuno acted like Morty when they played GeoGuessr

In the most recent episode of The Yard podcast, Ludwig discussed what it was like to play GeoGuessr with Sykkuno. The streamer and his friends compared Sykkuno to Morty from Adult Swim's hit cartoon series Rick & Morty. Slime, one of the hosts of the podcast, agreed with the statement:

"He's the Morty of YouTube streaming."

GeoGuessr is a game based on geography where players are dropped into Google Streetview and have to guess where they are on a world map. Sykkuno's reaction to one of Ludwig's questions made the latter think of Morty's behavior from the show.

Ludwig and friends compare Sykkuno to Morty

The podcast crew traveled to Australia for the episode and discussed various topics. Early on in the video, the YouTuber brought up the GeoGuessr episode, inadvertently admitting to making some borderline stereotypical assumptions about Sykkuno's Asian heritage:

"I was playing GeoGuessr with Sykkuno, and we were in a non-descript Asian country that we weren't sure if it was Japan or Taiwan. And I was like, 'Sykkuno, you probably know this.'"

Everyone on the podcast immediately started lambasting the streamer for assuming Sykkyno would know the answer to the question because he's Asian. Ludwig, however, said he did not mean it as a stereotype. He was apparently talking about the fact that Sykkuno watches a lot of anime and would have a better chance of guessing the right answer:

"I meant it because, I was like, you watch anime... My thoughts were..."

The attempt to rectify his initial comment was deemed too feeble by his fellow podcasters, who promptly asked how Sykkuno responded:

"He was like, 'Ludwig? Are you saying cause I'm Asian?'"

Attempting to put a fun spin on the story, the YouTube giant and streamer of the year tried to portray Sykkuno as the nagging type, and the others on the podcast bought it. This was when the Morty comparison began:

"He is just like Morty."

The discussion got a little weird as Slime commented that Sykkuno would be Morty if Morty was attractive, leading many to question him. He clarified:

"I am gonna take a brave stance that the cartoon child in that show for neckbeards is not hot. And I will stand on that."

The discussion then strayed off to anime and Naruto. Sykkuno already has a special connection with the YouTuber, as was evident by the on-stage fun flirting they did during Mogul Money Live.

Fan reactions to Ludwig calling Sykkuno Morty

Sykkuno fans did not exactly like the take. One fan pointed out that the comparison with Morty was disingenuous because Sykkuno was much more aggressive with his retort:

Many content creators play GeoGuessr on stream. The game has caused many embarrassments for streamers and remains highly popular on YouTube and TikTok.

