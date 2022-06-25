“Should I be saying that?”- Sykkuno moves back in with Valkyrae

YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" created waves on the internet with his most recent livestream, wherein he confirmed his move back to Valkyrae's house. On June 24, 2022, the 30-year-old gamer revealed that he had moved back to Los Angeles and provided some fun insights into his arrival.

Following rumors that Sykkuno might join Valkyrae for the upcoming Japan summer trip, the revelation has come as an official confirmation of the same. Although it is not a permanent shift, fans are more than thrilled with Sykkuno's return to Los Angeles.

The streamer even accidentally revealed Valkyrae's upcoming project, only to regret it after a few seconds:

"To be honest, I think Rae and Leslie were on a shoot or something. Should I be saying that? I don't know."

Sykkuno returns to Los Angeles before heading towards Japan for an upcoming summer trip with Valkyrae

Over the past couple of years, the streaming industry has risen to new heights in terms of popularity and money. It has enabled some individuals to make an incredible amount of money and just rise to great heights.

Two of these popular streamers are Rachel "Valkyrae" and Sykkuno, both of whom are well known for their powerful personalities and collaborative livestreams together.

However, with Sykkuno moving back to his homeland, several fans speculated that there might be a rift between him and the other OTV members. Later on, the former Twitch star cleared everything regarding his move to Las Vegas on a livestream, stating that he just wanted to shift to his native homeland and there's nothing serious about it.

At the tailend of May 2022, Sykkuno left the streaming house in Los Angeles and moved back to his homeland for several reasons, one of them being the terrible internet connection.

Now, after one whole month, the Among Us star is back in the 'leak house' again and the internet is obsessed. He started his livestream by providing some insights into his arrival:

"So, we have a sponsor later and I kind of just literally flew here and had to set up everything again and it's gonna be a scuffed day, I'm gonna be honest. It's gonna be a scuffed day."

While answering some questions that popped up on his livestream chat, Sykkuno went on to talk about his wholesome interaction with the cat. While doing so, he may have leaked information regarding Valkyrae and Leslie's upcoming project:

"Yeah guys, little cat remembered me. You wouldn't believe it, but what's it called? I came back and to be honest, I think Rae and Leslie were on a shoot or something. Should I be saying that? I don't know. Anyway, I think a lot of people are just gone and then little cat walked up and remembered me. She just sat there petted her for a while. "

Fans react to Sykkuno's temporary return to Los Angeles

As expected, fans rejoiced at the streamer's return after a month-long hiatus and flooded the YouTube comment section with warm messages welcoming the GTA RP star to Los Angeles. Some fans even went on to comment on his fresh haircut.

Here's what they had to say:

Fans react to Sykkuno's temporary return to Los Angeles (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Fans react to Sykkuno's temporary return to Los Angeles (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Back in May 2022, Sykkuno surprised his viewers after announcing that he would now be exclusively streaming on YouTube Gaming. Since then, the YouTube star has only grown in popularity and has been getting an average viewership of more than 20k fans per stream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far