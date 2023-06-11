"Way people treat K-Pop idols" - Pokimane claims Sykkuno has the "highest female demographic" fan base as compared to any other streamer

On June 11, 2023, Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" discussed her recent trip to the Philippines, where she traveled with fellow content creators Rachell "Valkyrae" and Thomas "Sykkuno." During the discussion, Imane spoke of her experience at the CONQuest Festival 2023 and claimed that Sykkuno has the "best" fan base in the world.

Pokimane went on to say that the YouTuber's audience has the "highest female demographic" of any other streamer and that he is treated like a K-Pop idol:

"Yeah, he did become a hearththrob in the Philippines! So cute! Sykkuno was like a little... like the way people treat... umm, K-Pop idols and, like, BTS - that was Sykkuno! You know?"

Pokimane says Sykkuno has the "best" fan base of all the streamers

At the 12-minute mark of her broadcast, fans wanted to know how her recent trip to the Philippines went. Pokimane called it "amazing" and described her experience seeing Sykkuno's fans at CONQuest 2023:

"It was amazing! I also want to say, CONQuest - oh, my god! Sykkuno... has the best fan base in the world. Like... I actually think Sykkuno has the highest female demo (graphic) that I have ever seen, of any streamer... ever! And, I personally, love it! I love it! Yeah, really!"

Timestamp: 00:12:35

The former OfflineTV member said fans might be unaware of the Valorant show match organized at the convention. She provided details about it, saying:

"You guys probably don't know. But, there was a show match for Valorant show match and it went... OT (over time), like, five or six times! Not quadruple OT, like, penta/hexa OT. It was so fun to watch! They genuinely could not have given people a better show match!"

A few moments later, viewers suggested that Sykkuno had become a "heartthrob" in the Philippines. Pokimane concurred and stated that the YouTuber has a K-Pop star-like following.

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured half a dozen responses, with some community members comparing Sykkuno's fan base to that of pop idol Taylor Swift and Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi."

Here's a snippet of some pertinent comments:

During the same livestream, Pokimane discussed popular Twitch streamers moving to other platforms. She took the opportunity to give her "hot take" on the situation, saying she was "not at all impressed" by someone with a large following switching to another livestreaming platform.

