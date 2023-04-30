OfflineTV co-founder Scarra says he's concerned about DSG, claims fans turning into haters

On April 30, 2023, OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder and Twitch streamer William "Scarra" shared his thoughts on fellow OTV member Jeremy "Disguised Toast's" professional Valorant esports team, DSG. The content creator expressed concern and claimed the organization needed all the help it could get. Continuing further, the 33-year-old personality mentioned their recent performance, claiming that fans were turning into haters:

"Dude, I'm so worried because I feel like DSG has so many fans. But the fans are turning into haters, soon. Because, like... I guess publicity is always good.

"They're going to turn around for sure, right?" - Scarra asks Pokimane and LilyPichu about thoughts on DSG's recent performance

At the 1:45-hour mark of his broadcast, Scarra's attention was drawn to viewers who stated that 100 Thieves "got rolled" at VCT. The streamer was taken aback after hearing this and responded:

"'Rolled by DSG, right?! Right? There's no way. Where the f**k... when does DSG play? (Fans ask the streamer when he plans on subbing in for the team) Bro, they need all the help they can get. They don't need me, man! I am the secret weapon. I'm after yay. They need more, as much as help I can get. Oh, god!"

Scarra then expressed concern about Disguised, predicting that fans would quickly turn to haters. He then got together with Imane "Pokimane" and Lily "LilyPichu" and asked their opinions on the situation. He inquired:

"Do you guys know how DSG has been playing recently, right? (Pokimane asks what Scarra meant) Umm... how do I phrase this? When they... say the alphabet (when) they can't find the, 'W.' They're going to turn it around for sure, right?"

Pokimane and LilyPichu were stunned after hearing Scarra's assessment, with the former saying that they can only hope for the best. According to LilyPichu, Disguised Toast's team was doing "everything right" when it came to building a fanbase, brand, and social media presence:

"I feel like they do everything right. You know? Like, fanbase. The branding. The social post. You know?"

Scarra then mentioned what Disguised Toast had said about the situation:

"(Disguised) Toast was saying, I mean, he thinks their fans can become soon."

Fans react to streamer's take

Fans on the Twitch chat shared various responses to the streamer's take. Here's a snapshot of some relevant ones:

Scarra is a Twitch veteran who has been broadcasting on the platform since 2016 and boasts 1,592,024 followers. He is also a former League of Legends pro who used to be the Mid Laner for Team Dignitas.

