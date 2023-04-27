"You're actually really bad at your job" - Disguised Toast claims certain "experts" in the esports industry are "stealing paychecks"

During a livestream on April 27, 2023, Twitch content creator Jeremy "Disguised Toast" talked about his experience in the professional esports scene. While playing Hearthstone, the streamer mentioned that his Valorant team, DSG, will be going head-to-head against Shopify Rebellion. He joked that if his team ended up losing, he would "blow up" the roster for the seventh time.

Disguised Toast then shared his thoughts on working with certain people who marketed themselves as "experts" in the esports industry and alleged that they were "stealing paychecks." He went on to refer to these experts as swindlers because they worked with teams for a few months before leaving.

The streamer added:

"Why did you only spend, like, four months on every team? I'm starting to think you're actually really bad at your job, and you get discovered, and then you leave. And then you try and convince your next employer that you know what you are doing by showing that you've been in the industry."

"I'm going off on a whole tangent" - Disguised Toast talks about characters he's met in the esports industry

Disguised Toast was just a couple of minutes into his livestream earlier today when he shared his observations about the esports industry:

"There are a lot of people that tout themselves as experts on esports. And really, they're just there to steal paychecks. There are a lot of swindlers in esports that say, 'Oh, yeah! I know esports! I worked with this team, and this team.' Like, they'll show their resume, and they've been with six teams. I'm like, 'Wow! This guy has worked at a lot of companies! He must be really experienced!'"

The former Facebook Gaming streamer wondered why certain "experts" worked with esports organizations for only a few months before leaving. After claiming that these people were "really bad" at their jobs, the streamer mentioned an unnamed individual who he believed was "cringe":

"Oh, my god! There's this guy. Holy s**t! He's f**king cringe. Okay, there's a lot many people. Oh, you guys got me going on a whole tangent. Well, you guys didn't do anything, honestly. I'm going off on a whole tangent myself. But there's this guy who's been trying to, like, tout himself as an... okay, now that I'm starting on this tangent, I can think of, like, three different people that I'm describing here."

Timestamp: 00:08:15

Sharing more details, Disguised Toast added:

"Like, there's this guy who touts himself as an esports expert and, like, this guy is the most clueless, incompetent individual that I've seen. But he has, like hole in the scene because he was once hired by a company in the scene. And since then, they've been saying like, 'Oh yeah, I'm the ex-Chief Operating Officer of this big company.' And they've been there for like, six months! Did jacks**t. Got fired. And then left the company in a worse state than it was when they first arrived."

According to Disguised Toast, the unnamed individual boasts about being the COO of a prominent esports organization on Twitter:

"But it doesn't matter because this guy goes on Twitter and says like, 'Oh yeah, I am the ex-COO of this super cool company.' And people see it as like, 'Oh! You must be an expert.' It's like, no! If he was an expert, he'd be at the company. So many people like that in esports. Like, literal paid cheque stealers."

Fans react to Disguised Toast's clip

The YouTube comments section featured half a dozen fan reactions. Here's a look at some notable ones:

Several fans were curious about who Disguised Toast was referring to in the clip. One viewer stated that if DSG did not win their match against Shopify Rebellion, it would be "game over" for them.

