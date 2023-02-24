"Indian esports industry is in its golden age": Skyesports CEO Shiva Nandy after Smt. Droupadi Murmu attends Valorant event at Indian Gaming Show

Skyesports organized the first ever all-female Valorant event at the Indian Gaming Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The honorable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, was in attendance during this highly anticipated event and discussed the means to develop the gaming industry in a more inclusive manner.

Skyesports achieved a major milestone in the Indian gaming scene, taking one step forward in making the professional gaming sector more inclusive.

Women Valorant gamers were inspired by the presence of the President at the event

During her interactions with Mr. Rajan Navani, founder and CEO of JetSynthesys and Mr. Shiva Nandy, founder and CEO of Skyesports, the President of India discussed the scope of women's empowerment in the gaming industry. In line with this discussion, here's what Mr. Nandy had to say:

“It was really exciting to meet our Hon’ble President Shrimati Droupadi Murmu at the Indian Gaming Show 2023. The Indian gaming and esports industry is in its golden age currently with huge growth opportunities in store."

He further went on to state that India is slowly growing in the global gaming and tech market, and that Skyesports will be supporting that trajectory:

"Skyesports has always aimed at ensuring gender parity in the esports industry by organizing all-female tournaments and I am grateful for this chance to showcase what we’ve built as it motivates us to push harder and contribute to developing India’s gaming and esports industry in a much more inclusive manner. While India is slowly becoming a big player in the global games and tech market, we will be here to support that growth trajectory and put the country on the world map.”

Mr. Rajan Navani further noted that the Indian Gaming Show event was a testament to the potential that the Indian gaming community, including the Valorant community, possessed.

“The Hon. President Droupadi Murmu's inspiring presence at the CII's Indian Gaming Show 2023 was a reminder of the immense potential of India's gaming and esports industry. The show highlighted the brilliant minds driving this revolution and the enthusiasm of the millions of gamers in India."

Following their victory, Meow16k of Grace Esports shared her feelings about the event. Here's what she had to say:

“First of all, this is the first all-female VALORANT LAN. Thanks to Skyesports for organizing such a great event and bringing a chance for us to play on stage. And yes, I am feeling fabulous, first LAN and it's in our pocket.”

As the gaming industry is still growing in India, conducting such tournaments will bolster the growth and development of an inclusive environment in the gaming sector as well. With this all-female Valorant tournament, Skyesports alongside JetSynthesys have become the first organization to promote inclusivity in the field of esports within the country.

