"We are currently consulting legal counsel"- TSM addresses the community after title sponsor FTX files for bankruptcy

American esports giant Team SoloMid, also known as TSM, shared a statement on Twitter regarding their title sponsor FTX on Sunday (November 13).
In the update, the esports organization stated that they have been closely following the situation surrounding FTX's bankruptcy filing and that they had "no insight" into the matter.
Team SoloMid also stated that they are consulting with legal counsel for the next steps:
"TSM has been closely following the situation surrounding FTX. We have no insight into the matter other than what has been reported publicly. We are currently consulting legal counsel to determine the best next steps to protect our team, staff, fans, and players."
TSM claims that the organization is "stable and profitable" after FTX files for bankruptcy, fans react
In the final section of the public address, Team SoloMid asserted that the esports organization is "built on a solid foundation," and that they are profitable.
The update concluded with the team expressing optimism for a successful year in 2023:
"To be clear, TSM is built on a solid foundation. We are stable and profitable, and we continue to forecast profitablilty for this year, next year, and beyond. We look forward to a great year in 2023."
The address attracted more than 120 fan reactions, with some Twitter users stating that Team SoloMid should remove the FTX branding from their official handles:
Several community members expressed support for the esports group, commenting:
Co-owner of Full Squad Gaming and esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared the organization's update on his Twitter handle and stated:
The CEO and founder of Team New Age, Kirsh, wanted to know how TSM is still profitable after the team's title sponsor filed for bankruptcy:
Twitter user @Atomicfreeze reminded the online community that Team SoloMid also owns a popular League of Legends analytics and player tracking tool called Blitz:
Another user speculated that the wording of TSM's address suggested that the organization was looking for a new investor:
Here are some more relevant fan comments from Twitter:
For context, FTX is a cryptocurrency trading and exchange platform that has been making headlines for the past few days.
The cryptocurrency exchange company filed for Chapter 11 Proceedings of bankruptcy on November 11, 2022:
Apart from being the title sponsor of Team SoloMid, FTX was also a major sponsor of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 team. After the cryptocurrency platform filed for bankruptcy, the German racing team removed all FTX branding from their F1 cars.
