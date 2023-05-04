"I don't know if Adin pays them" - Ludwig says Adin Ross' Twitter fan accounts act like streamer's "PR team"

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig recently shared his thoughts on the controversy involving Hasan "HasanAbi" and Adin Ross in a Mogul Mail video titled "Huge Adin Ross Drama." After commenting on HasanAbi's claim that he would sue Ross after the Florida native issued a DMCA strike against him, Ludwig showcased a tweet from a fan account, claiming that the Kick streamer's legal team was "undefeated."

The Los Angeles-based content creator was amused by the graphic design and wondered if the fan was paid by Adin Ross. He then referred to them as Ross' "PR team":

"I find this really funny. Someone runs this, 'Adin Update,' account and they make little graphics for Adin. I don't know if Adin pays them. I'm pretty sure he doesn't But if he does, that's like his own press release. It's like a PR team!"

"This is taking up too much of my damn time!" - Ludwig on making videos about Adin Ross

Ludwig continued the Mogul Mail video by saying he found it "pathetic" that the legal system was based on who could outdo another rather than being on the side of truth and justice:

"Isn't it f**king depressing that the legal system is based off who can go, 'band for band,' harder? I think that's pathetic! I think it should be the person who's like, in the right! You know? On the side of, like, truth, injustice, and not the one who pays for the lawyers. Who are like, the most good, weaslely, ratty, or whatever."

The former Twitch streamer then said about the social media update:

"I just thought this whole tweet was kind of f**king depressing!"

Timestamp: 08:40

As the 13-minute video came to a close, Ludwig announced that he would not be making another video featuring Adin Ross. He elaborated:

"I'll never make a video about Adin Ross again unless he does some crazy s**t that I just have to talk about, because man, I'm just f**king tired of it, bro! This is taking up too much of my damn time!"

Fans react to the streamer's take

The streamer's take on the controversy between HasanAbi and Adin Ross garnered over 860k views in just a day. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's take (Image via Mogul Mail/YouTube)

In addition to HasanAbi, Adin Ross has also gotten into a feud with Ludwig. It all started in 2021, when the latter referred to the former as the "King of Normies," sparking a massive back-and-forth between them.

Poll : 0 votes