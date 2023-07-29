What happened to IShowSpeed? Streamer's father gives health update after “deadly headache”

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has caused distress among his fans after sharing a health update. The streamer, currently in Japan, uploaded a short video titled i might die bye on his YouTube channel yesterday (July 28). In the video, a visibly distressed Darren talked about suffering from a severe headache, raising concerns about his well-being.

He spoke about experiencing a pounding sensation in his head, stating:

"Right now, I have one of the worst experiences I am having right now. I can't even open up my eyes. I have this thing called a cluster headache. A deadly headache disease. I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't do anything right now."

He added:

"It hurts so bad, chat. It hurts so bad. I can't do anything. It hurts. Everything I do, like, something pounding my head every time and I'm so angry. It hurts, like, even now it hurts. I can't do sh*t. There's no care to this. I love y'all, if anything happens."

IShowSpeed health update, doctors give the green light

After posting the video on his YouTube channel, IShowSpeed took the necessary step of seeking medical attention, as confirmed by one of his verified fan channels on Twitter (@IShowSpeed_Live).

According to the update, local doctors in Japan have reassured the streamer that there is no immediate threat to his health. However, the fan channel mentioned that IShowSpeed might refrain from streaming until he returns to the US. Here's what the post said:

"Update: Hospital docs are of no severe concern for speed's health, he will be fine just has to deal with pain. Don’t expect any stream until speed is back in the US."

Following this update, IShowSpeed's father, Darren Sr., also took to his social media accounts to reassure his son's fans that he is doing well. He stated:

"I am just giving you guys an update on Junior. Junior is doing much better. He was just not feeling himself. We never say 'sick,' we just say he wasn't feeling himself. He made sure that he got himself taken care of."

He also thanked fans for their continued support:

"That being said, he's good. I thank you guys for all your concerns, and your prayers and we thank you guys for being there because he's only doing this for you guys. He's working hard for you guys so that you guys can see him making good content. So let's keep encouraging him."

IShowSpeed Reports @IShowReports



Speeds Dad shares an Update on Speeds current condition twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/BY9Gn3uQMP “Junior is doing much better [..] I thank you guys for all your concerns”Speeds Dad shares an Update on Speeds current condition

Fans share their positive messages

The health update has sparked a flurry of positive messages from fans, showcasing their love and support for the YouTuber:

🗣️ @blssedkc @IShowSpeed_Live Just searched it up, GET WELL SOON BRUH, sending prayers

CARLOS✝️ @FLAWLESSLOS @IShowSpeed_Live May God protect and heal him.

IShowSpeed's recent visit to Japan was incredibly rewarding as he had the fantastic opportunity to meet none other than the Brazilian football star Neymar during one of his streams.