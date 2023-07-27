IShowSpeed takes TikTok by storm as his video with Neymar Jr. garners over 100 million views on the platform

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has had multiple big-name collaborations, including A-list celebrities who have participated in his livestreams. However, his most recent collaboration has proven to be the most viral. On July 25, the streamer had the opportunity to not only meet, but create a TikTok video with none other than PSG star Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. graciously joined Darren in the lobby of his hotel. Together, they filmed a brief TikTok video, showcasing their dance moves to the beats of the popular Brazilian song Parado no Bailão. In fact, it has garnered over 100 million views on his TikTok account. Here is the video:

IShowSpeed has already featured several big names on his YouTube channel, particularly from the football world. So far, he has had the opportunity to meet the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Rafael Leao, and even collaborated in a livestream with Alphonso Davies.

His latest stream now features arguably the third most popular footballer, behind Ronaldo and Messi, Neymar Jr. The streamer was, in fact, in attendance at a match between PSG and Al-Nassr in Osaka. After the match, the streamer was invited to join the team's hotel, where he had the opportunity to briefly meet the Brazilian star.

As already stated, together they even created a brief TikTok dance video to a popular Portuguese song. The TikTok, naturally, has gone viral and received over 100 million views.

During his visit to the stadium last Tuesday, the streamer, in fact, had the opportunity to meet another big-name celebrity. He was seen conversing and even taking a couple of pictures with the popular American model, businesswoman, and socialite, Kim Kardashian.

What did the fans say?

IShowSpeed currently boasts an impressive 20 million followers on his TikTok account. Notably, his last two videos have gone viral, attracting a staggering 100 million views each. Reacting to the news, fans said:

The clip of the streamer meeting the football star garnered comments on YouTube as well. Here are some of the notable ones:

In addition to his growth on TikTok, Darren's YouTube channel has experienced a meteoric rise in the past few months. He currently boasts 18.7 million subscribers and is anticipated to reach the remarkable milestone of 20 million in the upcoming weeks.