YouTuber IShowSpeed meets Cristiano Ronaldo after a year of trying as Portugal star sets up his interaction with Al-Nassr forward

YouTuber Ishowspeed finally met his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. That came days after Speed reached 17 million subscribers on YouTube and has now finally linked up with Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Rafael Leao helped Speed set up the meeting. The YouTuber was trying to meet the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for the last year. He was often left disappointed, even after attending games of Portugal and Manchester United, but his dream has finally come true.

IShowSpeed is a massive Cristiano Ronaldo fan. He even celebrated by performing the Portuguese superstar's iconic Siiiuu celebration after scoring in a charity game.

IShowSpeed went on a bizarre rant when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr

While Al-Nassr are now a known club among fans, few had heard of the Saudi Pro League side before Cristiano Ronaldo joined them. IShowSpeed was also unaware of the SPL club.

The YouTuber, who mostly live streams his videos, was left shocked by the news of the transfer that took place on December 31, 2022. He went on a bizarre rant, saying:

"What the f**k. Who the f**k. What is...PSG?...PSG?! Ronaldo and Messi! Oh no! What? What? Wait, what? What the what?! What is this? What is that? Oh no, what is this? What is this?"

He added:

"Chat! What did Ronaldo go to? Is he in Dubai? Like, what is this? Chat, is this real? I don't get it...Motherf**k! What is this league? Is this the Premier League at least? Chat, is he in the Premier League? Please. As long as he is in the Premier League, I'm straight. I don't care."

Al-Nassr and the Saudi Pro League have gained immense popularity since Ronaldo's arrival. Hence, Speed might be aware of the SPL club now. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has produced the goods for his new team in his first half season. He scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 19 games across competitions.

However, his exploits weren't enough, as the superstar endured back-to-back winless seasons for the first time in his illustrious career.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes