"What is this?" - IShowSpeed left in disbelief after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr FC

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was left distraught after discovering that Cristiano Ronaldo completed a free transfer to Saudi-Arabian giants Al-Nassr FC earlier this week.

Prior to this, Ronaldo was contracted to Manchester United. However, just before the commencement of the FIFA World Cup 2022, he was released from the club following his interview with Piers Morgan.

For those unaware, IShowSpeed is a vocal supporter of the Portuguese legend and has admitted, on many occasions, his desire to meet him in person. However, his departure from the European circuit was something that even his most ardent of his fans did not foresee. The streamer was not happy, and, reacting to Ronaldo's latest career development, he exclaimed:

"What is this?"

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest transfer stuns IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed, who recently traveled to Manchester and then Qatar with the intention of watching his idol play, found Ronaldo's latest transfer to be quite surprising. Despite having access to enormous capital, Al-Nassr FC is still a relatively lesser-known club, even amidst the core football community.

Upon seeing the announcement, Darren's first reaction was hilarious. Initially, he thought that PSG had snapped up the services of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He said:

"What the f**k. Who the f**k. What is...PSG?...PSG?! Ronaldo and Messi! Oh no!"

(Timestamp: 08:03)

However, the realization soon dawned upon him, and his following reaction was filled with dismay:

"What? What? Wait, what? What the what?! What is this? What is that? Oh no, what is this? What is this?"

He continued his rant exclaiming:

"Chat! What did Ronaldo go to? Is he in Dubai? Like, what is this? Chat, is this real? I don't get it...Motherf**k! What is this league? Is this the Premier League at least? Chat, is he in the Premier League? Please. As long as he is in the Premier League, I'm straight. I don't care."

Upon being pointed out that his idol has now joined the Saudi Pro League, the streamer said:

"Oh my god! Where is Ronaldo at man!"

IShowSpeed's comical reaction spurs a variety of comments

Darren loves treating his fans to strange and peculiar reactions. Seeing the news of Ronaldo's latest transfer, the streamer was left in a state of shock. His tirade was accompanied by funny facial expressions, which prompted fans to give their take under the clip as well. Here are some of the notable comments:

Fans react to the clip (Image via Speedy Boykins/YouTube)

For those wondering, Ronaldo's transfer will yield him a whopping $214 million, making him the highest-paid athlete in the world.

