Cristiano Ronaldo agrees €200m-a-year deal to join Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr; contract for two and a half seasons - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to join Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr on a €200 million-per-year deal, according to Marca. As per the report, Ronaldo will join Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half year contract which will keep at the club until the summer of 2025.

Ronaldo became a free agent earlier this month (November) after having his Manchester United contract terminated by mutual agreement. The termination happened on the back Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan on Talk TV where he slammed the club, his teammates and manager Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old had reportedly tried to seal an exit from Manchester United in the summer but could not find a desirable destination.

Cristiano Ronaldo strikes a bumper deal after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have finally decided to leave Europe and seek out an arguably less competitive environment. But that has not come with any hint of financial compromise as the deal reported to be worth €200 million-per-season is nothing short of phenomenal.

The five-time Ballond d'Or winner's agent has been looking for a club after the player became a free agent earlier this month. Ronaldo has been linked with multiple clubs and a potential move to MLS was not ruled out either.

According to Marca, the deal with Al-Nassr is virtually complete and the only formality that remains is the official announcement of the signing.

Al Nassr is currently managed by former AS Roma and Marseille coach Rudi Garcia. They have high-profile players like David Ospina and Alvaro Gonzalez. Ronaldo's arrival would be a great boost to the Saudi Arabian side that's seeking to regain dominance in the domestic league.

However, it's worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo's form in the 2022-23 season has been worrying. He managed to score just three goals and provide two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this term.

Ronaldo did not take kindly to being consigned to the bench and losing his status as a starter in the side. In an interview with Piers Morgan, he said that he felt disrespected by Manchester United manager Ten Hag.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo says he doesn't respect Erik ten Hag 🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo says he doesn't respect Erik ten Hag 🤯 https://t.co/r5ZV9IE6LI

However, in the interview, Ronaldo also admitted to refusing to come on in the dying embers of United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur claiming he's not that kind of player.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Portuguese national team. He has scored one goal in two appearances so far at the tournament.

Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 1862 votes