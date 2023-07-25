IShowSpeed meets Kim Kadarshian at the PSG vs. Al-Nassr match, asks her to choose between Ronaldo and Messi

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" has had the opportunity to meet numerous A-list celebrities, with the latest addition being Kim Kardashian. The two have just met during the PSG vs. Al-Nassr friendly game being held at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan. Kim's son Saint, who was with her, is also a big fan of the YouTuber and shared a picture with him.

As an added bonus, Kim Kardashian even shared the photo of her son alongside the YouTuber as a story on her official Instagram account and tagged him in the post:

IShowSpeed's first encounter with Kim Kardashian turned out just as anyone would expect. Comically, he inquired why her son, Saint, was sporting a PSG shirt, knowing well that he himself is a devoted Ronaldo fan.

The YouTuber even went ahead and asked Kim who, between Ronaldo and Messi, she supported the most. Kim, however, being a major public figure, simply said:

"Both"

The most hilarious moment of their meeting, however, was when the streamer playfully asked Kim Kardashian to bark, a quirky behavior that he often displays during his own live streams. Naturally, the American star declined.

As expected, the clip of the YouTuber and Kim Kardashian's meeting quickly went viral across Twitter, garnering a wide range of comments and reactions from netizens. Here are some of the noteworthy ones:

Which other stars have IShowSpeed met?

Darren has undoubtedly risen to become one of the biggest online stars, and his popularity has afforded him the incredible opportunity to meet many celebrities. However, the pinnacle of his encounters was undeniably when he met Cristiano Ronaldo during a Portugal-friendly match on June 18, 2023.

Additionally, he live-streamed with UK rapper Central Cee and US rapper Ice Spice and footballers like Jesse Lingard, Alphonso Davies, and Rafael Leao.

IShowSpeed is a passionate football fan, and excitingly, he will be making his return to the pitch in September during the Sidemen charity match 2023 in the London Stadium. To read more about the event, click here.