Sidemen Charity Match 2023: Date, time, how to watch, stadium, and more

The UK-based YouTube group Sidemen is set to return with their Charity Football Match on Saturday, September 9, 2023. This will be the fifth time they have hosted the event, with the first in 2016. After a four-year hiatus, they returned with the same event last year, which featured some of the biggest names online.
For those unfamiliar, the Sidemen Charity Match features a 90-minute long football match between the host team SDMN FC, which comprises all seven Sidemen members and a few of their friends, and the away team called YouTube All-Stars XI, typically featuring UK and international creators/streamers.
When and where to watch the Sidemen Charity Match 2023?
This year, the Sidemen Charity Match will be held at the London Stadium, which is the largest stadium they have hosted the event to date. The London Stadium is the home ground of the Premier League side West Ham United. Like last time, this year's game is also expected to kick off at 3 PM.
The London stadium has a seating capacity of 60K, promising to create an enthralling atmosphere for the event. Last year, the match was held at the Valley Stadium, which had a capacity of 27K. As expected, the stadium was filled to its capacity.
Unfortunately, all tickets to the stadium were sold out today (July 3) within one and a half hours of their release on the sidemenfc.com website. However, if you are lucky, you may still be able to purchase some tickets through resellers.
Will it be live-streamed on YouTube?
Those planning to watch the charity match online have nothing to worry about. The game has always been live-streamed for free on the official YouTube channel of the group, and this year is expected to be no different.
Last year, the live stream of the charity match peaked at a staggering 2.4 million concurrent views. This year's event might generate similar or even higher viewership numbers.
Who will play in the event?
The complete squad list for the event is yet to be decided or announced. However, unless there are any injuries, all seven members (JJ "KSI," Harry "W2S," Simon "Miniminter," Vik "Vikkstar123," Ethan "Behzinga," Josh "Zerkaa," and Tobi "TBJZL") of the Sidemen group are almost guaranteed to start the match.
Additionally, two other big names have been officially announced for the event. They are Jimmy "MrBeast" (YouTuber) and Darren "IShowSpeed" (YouTube streamer). One of the posters also featured Beta Squad's Niko Omilana, indicating that he will also be featured in the event.
Which charity will the event donate to?
The event will donate all proceeds to several charitable organizations, including Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a charity focused on suicide prevention. Additionally, the funds will go to Teenage Cancer Trust, a youth charity dedicated to supporting young people with cancer, and Rays of Sunshine, a wish-granting charity.
The combination of ticket sales and viewer donations during the live stream will contribute to the overall amount raised for the charitable organizations.