“Welcome to the Sidemen Charity match” - KSI confirms IShowSpeed’s participation after latter completes football challenge

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has just secured a spot in the upcoming Sidemen Charity match 2023 after successfully completing 20 keepie uppies. For context, in June, Sidemen member JJ "KSI" stated his reluctance to invite Darren. Nevertheless, he presented Darren with a challenge, promising to invite the content creator if he managed to successfully juggle the ball 20 times.

Yesterday (June 14), the Ohio-born YouTuber managed to complete the task, after which he took to Twitter to tag KSI to let him know of his accomplishment. The latter responded by tweeting:

"Congrats bro. Welcome to the Sidemen Charity match."

Is IShowSpeed the first big guest on the Sidemen Charity match squad?

Having successfully completed KSI's challenge, IShowSpeed is definitely looking forward to the upcoming Sidemen Charity match. For those unaware, he was among the participants in last year's event, and his comical personality, both on and off the field, made him one of the most memorable participants of the previous game.

After completing KSI's challenge, an elated Darren exclaimed:

"I'm playing the charity match! I'm playing the charity match! I'm playing the charity match! I get to play the charity match! Let's go! Let's go! Let's go! Let's go! Allahu Akbar! Let's go bruh!"

With KSI's recent confirmation regarding Darren's participation, it appears that he will likely be the first prominent name on the squad list, apart from the Sidemen themselves.

Another notable streamer who is being considered is none other than Felix "xQc." Josh "Zerkaa," a fellow Sidemen member, extended an invitation to the Juicer to join the match as a goalkeeper, and xQc seemed enthusiastic about the possibility. However, a formal announcement is still pending.

What did fans say?

Fans were naturally excited to see IShowSpeed get invited to the event once again, and the brief exchange between the content creators on Twitter garnered a host of reactions from the online community. Here are some notable responses:

KSI Fandom @JJtheGoatKSIfan 🏾 @KSI we need to get wade on sidemen charity just so i can see u tackle that man legally @KSI we need to get wade on sidemen charity just so i can see u tackle that man legally 🙏🏾

Streplic @Streplic 🤦‍♂️ @KSI You said Speed fell off but he is going to carry the Charity match once again🤦‍♂️ @KSI You said Speed fell off but he is going to carry the Charity match once again 😭😭😭🤦‍♂️

Tim @coolk_idtim @KSI Ayeeee now that’s a W for letting speed into the Charity match @KSI Ayeeee now that’s a W for letting speed into the Charity match

The Sidemen Charity match 2023 has been confirmed to take place at the London Stadium (60K capacity), which is the home ground of the Premier League team West Ham United. The match is scheduled for September 9, 2023.

Last year's livestream on YouTube garnered an impressive two million concurrent viewers. This year's event promises to be an even bigger occasion, so fans expect it to see even higher numbers.

