"What's going on?" - Sidemen member Zerkaa in stitches while watching xQc showcase his goalkeeping skills

Josh "Zerkaa," a member of the Sidemen and a popular Twitch streamer, recently shared his thoughts on fellow streamer Felix "xQc" demonstrating his goalkeeping abilities. For those out of the loop, the two have been indirectly discussing a potential invitation for xQc to participate in the Sidemen's upcoming charity football match scheduled for September.

Earlier this month, Josh extended an informal invitation to xQc. In response, the latter expressed his willingness to accept the challenge, stating that he will definitely show up for the event if he commits. Reacting to the Canadian's so-called audition, Zerkaa comically remarked:

"What's going on?"

Could xQc become the first announcement for the Sidemen charity match? Zerkaa reacts

The charity match held last year saw participation from renowned personalities like Darren "IShowSpeed," George "GeorgeNotFound," and Jimmy "MrBeast." If xQc is indeed included this year, the event could build on the success.

During a recent stream, Zerkaa reacted to xQc's demonstration of his unique goalkeeping skills, which involved him dramatically diving from one side of the room to the other. The former responded:

"Yeah, again, again, again. I need to see it...it's perfect. He's perfect. Good."

(Timestamp: 01:44:38)

He added:

"Get him the contract. Release the contract. Release the contract right now."

Despite the comical clip, xQc stated that he is taking the prospect seriously. He commented:

"Chat, what else do you need to know for goaler? Chat, if you're a player and you suck, it's fine right. But if you are on goal and you suck, you can ruin the game for everybody else. All I'm saying that I don't wanna be in the position where I ruin the game for the entire team."

What did the fans say?

Fans are clearly excited about the possibility of xQc featuring in the Sidemen charity match. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Fans speculate about possible goalkeepers in the upcoming match (Image via ZerkaaShorts YouTube)

The Sidemen charity match for this year has already been confirmed. The event is set to be held on September 9, 2023, at the renowned London Stadium, which is the home ground of West Ham United.

Poll : 0 votes