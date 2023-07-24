Are Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian dating? New rumor links NBA star with socialite after Messi's MLS debut

The rumors of Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian resurfaced on the internet when a fan alleged seeing them together after Lionel Messi's famous MLS debut at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday.

The fan posted an image of Chris Paul leaning over a vehicle and talking to what looks like either Kim Kardashian or her half-sister Kendall Jenner. The rumors of Paul and Kardashian have been circulating since December 2022 when her ex-husband Kanye West claimed she had been cheating on him with the Phoenix Suns point guard.

However, the latest round of speculation is because of an image going viral on social media.

A plethora of stars came to Fort Lauderdale near Miami to watch Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest soccer player of all time, make his MLS debut for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match. Cruz Azul is a Mexican team who competes in the Liga MX, the top-most soccer league in Mexico.

Miami scored in the 44th minute, and then Cruz Azul equalized in the 65th minute in the second half. The game was headed for a draw, and nearly everyone in the stadium felt like it was over as the game entered stoppage time tied at one apiece. Then the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi, scored a glorious free kick to win the game in the 94th minute.

The MLS matchup was attended by sports royalty, including tennis legend Serena Williams, NBA superstar LeBron James, soccer legend David Beckham and many others. Beckham is the co-owner of the club Inter Miami CF and one of the biggest reasons Messi is now playing in Florida and not Europe.

Kim Kardashian was also present at the game and, in fact, got a jersey signed by Lionel Messi for her son.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Kim Kardashian: "My son is a big Messi fan. He is very excited to watch him today. My son is obsessed with soccer." pic.twitter.com/kUUVSdlaiv

The rumor suggests Chris Paul was at the game as well and was seen entering the car that Kim Kardashian was in.

Are the rumors linking Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian true?

Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian (left) [Source: People Magazine]

As mentioned earlier, the rumors began when Kim Kardashian's ex-husband and 24-time Grammy Award winner Kanye West claimed that he "caught this guy with Kim."

Before his Twitter account got suspended, Ye tweeted a picture of Chris Paul and captioned it:

"Let's break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this guy with Kim. Good night."

Paul and Kardashian have never spoken about their relationship, and the rumors around their relationship are mostly baseless. Several sources close to them have claimed they never cheated on their partners with each other.

According to an insider, People Magazine reported:

"This is not true and sadly it's an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone's attention after a day of antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of."

The rumors quickly died down after Kanye West's statement lost merit in the public eye. The speculation has now re-emerged because of an image claimed to be taken after Messi's debut on Friday.

However, many have pointed out that the image is actually from 2021, when Chris Paul was on the Phoenix Suns and Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian's half-sister, was dating Devin Booker, Paul's teammate. The image is a screenshot from a video taken after a game when Paul was talking to Booker and Jenner.

Moreover, Chris Paul has been with his wife, Jada Crawley, since 2011 and is considered a family man, with no rumors of infidelity. It can be safely assumed that Kim Kardashian and Chris Paul are not involved with each other despite the misleading information on the internet.

