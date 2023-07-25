“You came here for Ronaldo” - PSG superstar Neymar makes hilarious claim as he meets IShowSpeed

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar hilariously told YouTuber IShowSpeed that he visited Japan for Cristiano Ronaldo after the pair met up. Speed is famously a huge Ronaldo fan and exuberantly expresses his admiration for the Portuguese superstar.

The YouTuber visited Japan as Al-Nassr faced off against PSG in a pre-season friendly at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka. Apart from Speed, Kim Kardashian was also present in the stadium with her children to watch the Portuguese forward in action.

Speed wore a Brazil jersey when he went to meet Neymar and told the 31-year-old forward that he visited Japan to see him. The Brazilian, however, was having none of it, as he hilariously replied that IShowSpeed was there to see Ronaldo.

Neymar said:

"You came here for Ronaldo.”

Cristiano Ronaldo had a good performance as the pre-season game ended in a goalless stalemate. The 38-year-old's toe poke effort was brilliantly kept out by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Neymar, meanwhile, remained an unused substitute. The Brazilian is yet to return to action after suffering an ankle injury last season, for which he underwent surgery in March.

IShowSpeed was left confused when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr

Former Manchester United forward Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. While the Saudi Pro League club is popular among fans now, few knew about Al-Nassr before Ronaldo joined them.

IShowSpeed was also unaware of the club and couldn't understand what happened when it was announced that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had joined Al-Nassr. Reacting to the news on his live stream, he said:

"What the f**k. Who the f**k. What is...PSG?...PSG?! Ronaldo and Messi! Oh no! What? What? Wait, what? What the what?! What is this? What is that? Oh no, what is this? What is this?"

Speed added:

"Chat! What did Ronaldo go to? Is he in Dubai? Like, what is this? Chat, is this real? I don't get it...Motherf**k! What is this league? Is this the Premier League at least? Chat, is he in the Premier League? Please. As long as he is in the Premier League, I'm straight. I don't care."

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival, the Saudi Pro League's popularity has shot up amongst football fans. IShowSpeed can also often be seen wearing Al-Nassr's jersey in his public appearances.