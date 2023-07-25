Why is IShowSpeed trending on Twitter? After meeting Kim Kardashian, YouTuber uploads picture with Neymar Jr.

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is currently trending on Twitter shortly after he uploaded a couple of pictures with Brazilian footballing legend Neymar Jr. This comes hours after he came face-to-face with American celebrity Kim Kardashian and her kids at an Al-Nassr match in Japan, with clips of his interaction with her going viral all over social media.

While interacting with Kim Kardashian on stream may have blown a lot of his fans' minds, meeting the footballing icon has certainly garnered a lot of traction on social media. There have been more than 150K tweets about Darren and Neymar Jr. flooding Twitter.

The YouTuber also uploaded a short TikTok dance with the footballer, adding to the hype surrounding their meeting.

IShowSpeed meets Neymar Jr. at a Japanese restaurant after watching the Al-Nassr match

IShowSpeed is known for being a Cristiano Ronaldo superfan and has been traveling the world to see him play since last year. However, that doesn't mean he doesn't appreciate other footballers, as he went viral a couple of days back for his reaction to Lionel Messi's free-kick goal in his Inter-Miami debut.

Today, he had traveled to Japan to see Al-Nassr and Ronaldo play against PSG, when he surprisingly bumped into Kim Kardashian and her kids. The pictures and clips from the encounter had already gone viral on social media, but the night wasn't over for the Ohio native.

To the surprise of fans all over the world, IShowSpeed then met up with a Japanese streamer who he had met before at a restaurant; news broke that he was waiting for none other than Neymar Jr. to show up at the venue. Not only did the YouTuber meet the PSG striker, they also filmed a short dance for TikTok that has also gained significant traction with fans.

Fan reactions to IShowSpeed meeting Neymar Jr.

This is not the first time that the young streamer has met a football icon. He made waves on social media a couple of weeks ago after he finally accomplished his dream of meeting his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

That said, fans were very excited about his meet-up with Neymar Jr. as well. Here are some reactions to the picture he posted on Twitter after they met in a Japanese restaurant following the PSG vs Al-Nassr match today.

IShowSpeed has risen quickly to the top echelons of YouTube over the last couple of years. He even snagged a Streamer of the Year nomination at the 2023 Streamy Awards after winning the Breakout Streamer award last year.

Here is a list of nominations for this year's Streamy Awards. It has all the important information, including livestream link, date, and other details for those looking forward to seeing which of their favorite content creators bag a prize.