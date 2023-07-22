"Ronaldo fans when they see greatness" - IShowSpeed going berserk after seeing Lionel Messi's sensational last-minute goal has fans in splits

Earlier today,July 22, Darren "IShowSpeed" had a rather unusual yet comical moment during his livestream. He witnessed Lionel Messi's historic debut for his new team Inter Miami CF in their match against Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK stadium in Florida. However, the crowning moment in both the match and the stream came when Messi scored a last-minute winner.

Messi managed to find the top corner from a free kick in the 94th minute of the game. However, seconds before he took it, IShowSpeed turned to the camera and stated much to fans' amusement:

"If Messi scores this free kick, I'm a Messi fan"

Naturally, he went berserk after seeing the Argentine hit top bins. Seeing his elated reaction, one viewer said:

"Ronaldo fans when they see GREATNESS"

IShowSpeed removes his Portugal top to reveal a Messi shirt underneath after latter's debut goal

IShowSpeed secured front-row tickets to Messi's debut game for Miami and went on to orchestrate some viral moments during the event. After Messi scored a sensational free-kick in the very last moments of the game, Darren, who is a vocal Ronaldo fan, hilariously took off his Portugal shirt to reveal that he had been wearing a Messi one underneath all along.

Ashamed of his momentary lapse in support, he decided to remove the clip from his original livestream. As a result, fans who click on that portion of the stream will notice a significant skip at the 41-minute mark.

However, by the time he removed it from the original livestream, the comical clip had already spread on the internet, thanks to the viewers who captured and shared the moment.

It's worth mentioning that the streamer had the opportunity to meet Ronaldo in person last month (June) during Portugal's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Maybe the Portuguese icon will feel a bit disappointed upon seeing this amusing betrayal!

Here's what the fans are saying

As with many of the YouTuber's antics, netizens have a lot to say on the subject. Here are some of the top comments:

AYOOO



Did the same at world cup final. For ever a Ronaldo fan nobody doubt it.

you know Messi the greatest when even speed turns on Ronaldo

IShowSpeed is set to return to the football pitch later this month at the Sidemen Charity Match. The event is scheduled to take place on September 9 at the London Stadium.