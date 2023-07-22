"One man show", "Ronaldo can't do that" - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores stoppage time winner for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul

Lionel Messi sent fans into a frenzy after grabbing the winner and helping Inter Miami beat Cruz Azul 2-1 in the Leagues Cup on his debut on Friday, July 21.

Inter Miami formally announced the signing of the Argentinian icon on a two-and-a-half-year contract last Saturday, July 15. The Major League Soccer club presented their new No. 10 to the fans at their home DRV PNK Stadium in Florida the following day.

Messi, 36, took part in his first training session with the MLS outfit on Tuesday, July 18. However, that was not enough for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to earn a place in Gerardo Martino's first XI against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. The superstar started the game on the bench.

The former Barcelona superstar came on for American teenager Benjamin Cremaschi in the 55th minute, with the Herons leading 1-0. He notably took the captain's armband from DeAndre Yedlin after coming in.

There were concerns that Messi's Inter Miami debut would not go to plan after Cruz Azul netted an equalizer 11 minutes after he came on. However, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner had other ideas as he grabbed a stoppage-time winner for his side with a stunning free-kick goal in the 94th minute.

Fans went berserk on Twitter after the former Paris Saint-Germain talisman announced his arrival in the US in stunning fashion, with one tweeting:

"A one man show."

Another took the opportunity to take a dig at the Argentinian's arch-nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo:

"(Cristiano)Ronaldo can't do that."

Here are some more reactions to the superstar netting a last-minute winner on his Inter Miami debut:

JG 💙🏆🏆🏆 @JGMCFC_ No movie can top this



pic.twitter.com/ck2v2vVIEJ @InterMiamiCFNo movie can top this

papimil9♍️ @papimil9 @InterMiamiCF Wow. I’m blessed to witness the GREATEST OF ALL TIME.

Martino and Co. lock horns with MLS rivals Atlanta United in their second Leagues Cup group stage match on Tuesday, July 25. It remains to be seen if La Pulga will make his full debut for the Herons.

How did Lionel Messi fare for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul?

Despite being on the pitch for only 36 minutes, Lionel Messi made a significant impact for Inter Miami on his debut. He had 35 touches of the ball but was dispossessed just two times. The superstar also had two shots on target, while another one was blocked.

The Argentinian icon completed 24 passes with 92% accuracy during his brief time on the pitch. The forward played five passes into the final third and created one chance. He also played two long balls with 100% accuracy.

Furthermore, Messi won one of the five ground duels attempted and registered two recoveries. He won a free-kick for his side but also gave away one. With a FotMob rating of 7.5, he was the joint-fourth best rated player among his teammates.