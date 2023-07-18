Watch: Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets take part in their first Inter Miami training session after completing MLS move

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets were spotted amongst a sea of faces in Inter Miami's training session at the Florida Blue Training Center on Tuesday morning (18 July).

The players, as is tradition, welcomed the two former Barcelona superstars onto the training pitch with an honorary tunnel. A video posted by @MLS on Twitter shows both of them training in the same group with their teammates under the orders of manager Gerardo Martino.

Busquets is only visible in certain sections of the video, while the camera mainly focuses on Messi. In the video, the two aren't training shoulder-to-shoulder with each other and seem to have made new friends already.

The legendary Argentine forward is seen chatting with Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez at length as the group take on a light jogging session. The video can be viewed below:

Messi (36) was signed as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer on a two-and-a-half-year contract with an option for another season. Busquets (35), meanwhile, left Barcelona after an 18-year-long stay to come to Florida and sign a contract that runs through the 2025 MLS season.

Both players will be available to make their debuts for their new club when Inter Miami face Cruz Azul at home on July 21 in the Leagues Cup.

Sergio Busquets excited for new challenge after joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Sergio Busquets is excited at the new challenge he will be presented with in the MLS after a trophy-laden decade-and-a-half spell in Catalonia.

Speaking after being unveiled as Inter Miami's newest signing on July 16 — the day following Lionel Messi's arrival — Busquets said, via the Mirror:

"This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take. I’m looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami. I was impressed by the Club when I came with Barcelona last year and now I’m happy and ready to represent the Club myself. I can’t wait to help bring the success that this ambitious Club strives for."

Busquets has won every major trophy on offer in club and international football. The Spaniard isn't as well known across the globe as Messi. MLS' official account even confused his likeness with former Real Madrid star Alvaro Arbeloa.

However, the Spaniard is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the history of the sport. His passing range, creative playmaking ability and reading of the game are still world-class.

Busquets hasn't shown any signs of slowing down either. He featured in 30 La Liga games last season, captaining his team to the league title for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.