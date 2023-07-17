MLS responds as fans roast league for mistakenly using Real Madrid legend's image to welcome Sergio Busquets

MLS' official Twitter account has responded to their social media gaffe where they mistakenly used a photo of a former Real Madrid player to welcome Sergio Busquets.

The legendary Spanish midfielder has joined Lionel Messi as Inter Miami's second headline signing this summer. He ran down his contract at Barcelona and left them after a trophy-laden 15 years, where he won every title on offer.

In total, Busquets has lifted 34 trophies for Spain and Barca combined. MLS' account put out a tweet welcoming the 35-year-old to the USA with a picture of what they thought was him kissing the 2010 FIFA World Cup trophy.

The graphic also displayed the number of trophies 'Busi' has won in his career so far. But to their embarrassment, it turned out to be a photo of his former Spain teammate and Real Madrid legend Alvaro Arbeloa.

Fans were quick to point out the mistake, after which MLS' account put out a correct graphic with Busquets' photo. In a reply to the renewed tweet, they admitted to being fooled by the likeness in the two Spanish players' faces. The tweet can be viewed below:

One of the fans replied 'ratio', to which the official MLS account cheekily responded:

"yes do it pls we deserve it"

Arbeloa and Busquets played 46 times together for Spain, but never once at the club level. The now-retired Spaniard registered six goals and 15 assists in 238 games for Real Madrid across his two spells at the club.

Arbeloa left Los Blancos in the summer of 2016 and retired a year later. He is currently serving as the manager of Real Madrid's U19 set-up.

Sergio Busquets excited to play for MLS side co-owned by Real Madrid icon

David Beckham and Sergio Busquets played against each other twice in their careers — both in the 2012-13 season, when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) played against Barcelona.

Both games ended in a draw (2-2, 1-1) but Barca went ahead to the UEFA Champions League semifinals on away goals. However, they never played in an El Clasico as opponents.

Beckham left Real Madrid in 2007 after four years at the Santiago Bernabeu — a year before the Spaniard's senior debut for Barca. Despite their past allegiances, they will work as a team this season.

Speaking about the opportunity to play at Inter Miami, the former Barcelona superstar said (h/t MLSsoccer.com):

"This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take. I’m looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami... I can’t wait to help bring the success that this ambitious club strives for."

Miami, who are co-owned by Beckham, have offered him a deal until December 2025.